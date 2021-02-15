Landlords pushing government to keep pint prices down

Published: 4:38 PM February 15, 2021

Pubs are fighting to keep the prices of pints down as they get set to reopen for summer.

A consortium of 160 hospitality chief executives and bosses - including some from East Anglia - have signed a letter to Westminster urging the government to extend the VAT rate cut of 5pc.

The bosses have demanded that the reduction of VAT down from 20pc on food and soft drinks is extended into the next financial year and also expanded to cover more areas of the sector.

The letter, signed by the likes of Bury St Edmund's boss Nick Mackenzie of Greene King, reads: “Should we be allowed to reopen in the run up to Easter, it could also help us avoid having to pass on substantial price rises to customers in early April as a result of returning to a 20pc rate, just prior to the Easter trading weekend,” bosses said in the letter.

They have also called for the current business rates holiday, which is currently due to expire by April, to be extended again.

The letter has also been backed by bosses at the likes of Burger King, Pizza Express and Cafe Nero.

The move has been coordinated by industry group UKHospitality.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “We are hopeful that, in the coming weeks and months, we can begin to welcome customers back and we know that people will be eager to socialise with their friends and families safely in our venues.

“That means we need to start laying the groundwork now.

“We need to make sure that the hospitality sector is in the best possible position to help rebuild as we done in the past.”