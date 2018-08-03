News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Half of East of England businesses will give staff a pay rise in the next year - will yours?

person

Mark Shields

Published: 5:37 PM August 3, 2018    Updated: 7:48 PM October 9, 2020
Half of East of England businesses are planning to hand staff a pay rise this year. Picture: Getty I

Half of East of England businesses are planning to hand staff a pay rise this year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nearly half of firms are preparing to give staff pay rises in the next year, according to a major survey conducted in the East of England.

The findings show that one in three firms are planning to hand workers a boost of between 2% and 5% of their wage packet, while 2% will give staff a pay hike of more than 5% in the next 12 months.

The research was carried out by the British Chambers of Commerce, with input from the Norfolk and Suffolk organisations, and the recruitment company Indeed.

Just 1% of firms are expecting to decrease salaries, reflecting the increasing difficulties companies are experiencing in recruitment, where competition for the right talent is fierce.

The increasing upfront cost of doing business - including increases in the minimum wage over the next three years - means that one in four businesses (28%) will raise prices for products and services, with 19% sacrificing profits and margins. Some 14% say they will increase investment in automation while 12% will recruit on flexible contracts.

The chambers are now urging the government to reduce growing costs on business to make it easier for them to hire and grow.

Nova Fairbank, public affairs manager for the Norfolk Chamber, said: 'This is good news for employees who have felt the squeeze in their pay packets in recent months. People and skills are the most important asset for Norfolk businesses, and so employers will want to pay a great wage that motivates and retains their team. But the cost of wage increases has to be offset in some way, for example by greater productivity, lower costs or higher prices.'

She added: 'To avoid future job losses, the government must avoid any additional costs on business and help firms to boost productivity, for example by making it easier for firms to use the apprenticeship levy to upskill their staff.'

READ MORE: The nine work perks every employee would love - which is your favourite?Paul Simon of Suffolk Chamber said: 'With 60% of Suffolk manufacturers and 64% of service companies who replied to our latest quarterly economic survey having difficulty in finding new staff, this focus on retention makes perfect sense.

'But improved returns to employees when allied with worries about raw material inflation, suggests this trend will only be sustainable in the longer-term with significant improvements in productivity.'

Tara Sinclair, senior fellow and economist at global job site Indeed, added: 'These figures suggest brighter times are ahead for workers who after seeing their wage growth barely exceed inflation could receive a meaningful pay rise. Couple these findings with the recent public sector pay hikes and it appears organisations are feeling more confident despite continued uncertainty. The question now is will they raise wages enough to continue to outpace price rises?'

