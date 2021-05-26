Could pandemic start-ups drive East's economy into the future?

Special Report

Published: 3:29 PM May 26, 2021

The number of businesses created in lockdown has reached a five year high - Credit: Archant

Out of chaos comes opportunity – and East Anglia has responded to a pandemic by rolling up its sleeves and launching businesses in their thousands, write Eleanor Pringle and Angus Williams

Uncertainty. Anxiety. Sleepless nights.

People across the country will be familiar with the fear which descended with the pandemic. And many saw their nightmares come true with the loss of their jobs and security.

And yet in their droves people refused to be beaten by Covid. Many took their fortune into their own hands and stiffened every sinew to launch their own business.

This factor – combined with a handful of others – has lead to a boom in new businesses across the East which could drive the economy for years to come.

Business births on a national scale by industry. Source: ONS - Credit: Archant

New data from the Office of National Statistics shows the number of businesses created in the first quarter of the year is at a five-year high with almost 137,000 new companies launched nationwide.

This is building on the trend from the back end of 2020 which saw business launches for Q3 and Q4 steadily overtaking the figures posted in previous years.

And, experts say, these will be the firms which could become “trailblazers” in the region.

Hermione Way, founder of Innovation Labs Stowmarket, said: “The pandemic offered a long time for self-reflection.

“I think people have been in their corporate jobs, and thinking: ‘Why am I working for someone else, when I can get my own idea off the ground?’”

Ms Way also says people from different walks of life have been starting companies during the period.

“There are more stories being shared online of founders from different segments of society than we’d usually see. Female founders, founders from the BAME community,” she added.

“People are seeing people like themselves starting businesses and becoming successful, and they’re thinking: ‘why not me?’”

In part she believes technological training and expertise have been more widely shared via the internet and this has “democratised” the founding of start-ups away from areas like Silicon Valley or Cambridge.

But, she added, she believes the furlough scheme provided funding for people to begin projects.

“There were a lot of people, like me, who were sitting at home doing nothing for three months getting furlough money from the government and that’s the perfect time to look at building a side-hustle or a side-project,” she said.

“It takes a lot of energy getting a business off the ground, and you need that runway, that money to provide for you before your business can provide for you.

“It’s almost like a universal basic income and I think they should keep something like this beyond the crisis so that if anybody wants to set up their own business, it provides some financial support for them to be able to do that.”

And although many of these businesses were born out of the pandemic they will outlive the context they were created in, according to Andrew Mower, development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses’ East Anglia branch.

He said: “What we saw in lockdown was the creation of businesses which are at the forefront of the digital agenda. These founders looked at how people were spending and how they could pitch their business to fulfil that need.

“Although these businesses were created in a very difficult year I think we’ll see some of them becoming trailblazers for the region in years to come.

Business births in the East of England since 2017. Source: ONS - Credit: Archant

“Small businesses are by their nature very adaptable and nimble – we saw this in the fact that the economic impact of the second and third lockdowns were not as bad as the first – and I do think it will stand start-ups in good stead to deal with any potential future disruption.”

However, of course, the pandemic left its scars.

Business closures was once again on the rise after – perhaps unsurprisingly – peaking in early 2020.

The number of businesses closing dropped off last summer but since then has steadily increased with an excess of 111,000 firms shutting their doors in the first three months of this year.

To protect these start-ups from falling at the first hurdle Mr Mower said that more needed to be done to link the skilled workforce with start ups.

“We’ve got Universities and colleges here brimming with talent and I think we can get better at linking the two,” he added.

“Another is dispelling the illusion that access to grants is a lot of red tape for small companies to get to. We’ve got a great business support network here in the East of England which can help with a range of things from training to upscaling, and increased visibility between these working parts would be a benefit to all.”

A prime example of a disruptive pandemic start-up is Leon Davies, who launched his sustainability consultancy during lockdown.

Having worked for himself for a number of years Norwich-based Mr Davies said he has always valued being his own boss – but now more people are realising its importance.

He said: “I realised I was working for people who weren’t necessarily as forward-thinking as I might have liked them to be. I wanted to wake up in the morning and know I’ve made a difference and I think that’s what people are beginning to realise.

“People are definitely looking at their priorities and work-life balance as they come out of lockdown, but I think because it’s been so uncertain there’s also this mentality of: ‘We got through that, so why not go the whole hog and try to launch something amazing?’

“It’s also never been so easy to launch a business – the barriers to entry are so much lower. You don’t have to pay loads for a new website, there are fewer formal processes to go through and often you can apply for grants yourself because they’ve been simplified.

“It’s levelling the playing field. Younger people coming in to the workforce in the past year with new, fresh ideas can get them out there among the big names who have been doing it for decades.

“I think East Anglia has the potential to be a real powerhouse for sustainable start-ups. We’ve got a very supportive community here as well as the talent, and one of the biggest windfarms in the world on our doorstep.”