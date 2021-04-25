300 applications and still no role: My year as a pandemic jobseeker

Published: 7:00 AM April 25, 2021

Cambridge masters graduate Harriet Thomas-Bush has sent off more than 300 applications - Credit: PA/Harriet Thomas-Bush

A Cambridge masters graduate who has applied for 300 jobs to no avail has spoken of the "uphill struggle" young people still face as lockdown comes to an end.

Harriet Thomas-Bush, 26, had originally been due to take on a post-graduate doctorate with the University of East Anglia having graduated from Cambridge University but at the onset of the pandemic instead found herself moving in with her parents in Winterton and signing on.

She said: "It's been like pushing water uphill. It's taken a massive toll on my mental health.

"I've applied for anything I think I could do: administrative, marketing, communications - but I've been told I'm overqualified for roles.

Left: Harriet Thomas-Bush and a friend matriculating at Newnham College, Cambridge - Credit: Harriet Thomas-Bush

"During the pandemic I've also launched a book blog to try and upskill my communications and digital skills but I'm still not having any luck."

Miss Thomas-Brown's CV is far from purely academic having worked consistently for the past ten years in research roles as well as bar work to support and pay for her studies.

"It is getting to the point where I'm seriously thinking about having to retrain. Everyone keeps telling me it's a numbers game and you just have to keep going - but it is so demoralising," she added.

"I took a break from applying at Christmas and Easter because I just felt so overwhelmed, I really miss the structure of a job and just want to get back into the workforce."

And Miss Thomas-Brown is not alone. On a national level 80pc of job cuts have been in roles held by under 35s with a sustained level of unemployment for six or more months at a five-year high, latest figures show.

Similarly to the national picture unemployment in the East of England was driven by those in the 18 to 24 age bracket - particularly younger women.

She added: "It's really hard to motivate yourself when you just get that sense of rejection for months on end. But you just have to keep dusting yourself off and keeping on at it. I didn't expect to find myself in this situation but I know a lot of people are."