John Lewis, Pret and McColl's staff paid less than minimum wage

Published: 2:51 PM August 5, 2021

A number of large employers in Norfolk have been named and shamed by the government for breaking the minimum wage law.

Brands like John Lewis, McColl's and Pret A Manger were among the names owing £2.1m to more than 34,000 workers.

Pret A Manger in Norwich - Credit: Archant

The historic breaches date back as far as 2011, and were discovered following an investigation by HMRC.

Named employers have been made to pay back what they owed, and were fined an additional £3.2 million.

Other big brands on the list include One Stop, which has sites across Norfolk, motorway service station chain Welcome Break, and retailer the Body Shop which has an outlet in Norwich city centre.

John Lewis said it was “surprised and disappointed” to be on the list released by the Business Department.

The report reveals that the department store chain failed to pay £941,355.67 to 19,392 workers.

A John Lewis Partnership spokesman said: “This was a technical breach that happened four years ago, has been fixed and which we ourselves made public at the time.

“The issue arose because the partnership smooths pay so that partners with variable pay get the same amount each month, helping them to budget.

“Our average minimum hourly pay has never been below the national minimum wage and is currently 15pc above it.”

McColl's on Colman Road in Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview - Credit: Google Streetview

Cafe Pret a Manger - which has an outlet in Norwich's Haymarket - said the underpayment refers to a 2019 case that affected 33 employees, and that it had since made the required payments to staff and HMRC.

McColl's - which has 21 shops across Norfolk - said the problem related to staff attendance recording processes and it had already reimbursed those affected.

Business minister Paul Scully said: “Our minimum wage laws are there to ensure a fair day’s work gets a fair day’s pay. It is unacceptable for any company to come up short.

“All employers, including those on this list, need to pay workers properly."