Owner of BBQ business dreams of opening shop in Norfolk

Poppy Hewitt is the owner of Norfolk Smoke Pit - Credit: Poppy Hewitt

A barbecue pro who has turned her passion for the outdoor grill into an online business hopes to one day open a shop in her hometown.

From seasonings and rubs to grills, Norfolk Smoke Pit offers nearly everything you would need for a tasty barbecue.

It is owned by Poppy Hewitt, from Hockwold, whose love for the cuisine ignited 12 years ago when she started making pulled pork for punters at the Rose and Crown in Thetford, which was owned by her parents.

Norfolk Smoke Pit is an online business selling barbecue rubs, seasonings and sauces - Credit: Poppy Hewitt

Since then, Ms Hewitt has continued to experiment with different barbecuing methods and launched an online business in September 2020.

The 33-year-old, who works as a sales manager, said: "I have always been a keen cook.

"But about four years ago I bought my first smoker and that's when I really started taking this seriously.

"I was immersed into a whole world of American barbecue, low and slow-cooked meats and briskets.

"I always wanted my own business so I started making a couple of seasonings and I sold them on Facebook.

"It has just snowballed from there."

Norfolk Smoke Pit offers seasonings, including the best-selling bacon, honey and mustard, rubs for meats and sauces, as well as barbecues, utensils and smoking chips.

Barbecue rubs made by Norfolk Smoke Pit - Credit: Poppy Hewitt

But Ms Hewitt, a mother-of-one, says her dream would be to open a dedicated barbecue shop in Thetford, where she can sell even more products.

She added: "It has been difficult juggling Norfolk Smoke Pit with a full-time job and a two-year-old.

"I started it as a side hustle but if it turned into more that would be amazing.

Norfolk Smoke Pit is an online business selling barbecue rubs, seasonings and sauces - Credit: Poppy Hewitt

"I would love to focus on it full time but if it stays as a side hustle that’s okay too, it will always be my hobby and passion."

Ms Hewitt has also been taking the Norfolk Smoke Pit on the road, doing live cooking demonstrations at local festivals.

She is also available for barbecuing advice and tips.