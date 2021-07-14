John Lewis and Waitrose plan 1,000 staff redundancies nationwide
- Credit: Archant
The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) has told staff that it is proposing around 1,000 redundancies across its department stores and Waitrose supermarkets.
The company said the shake-up will take place as part of a simplification of store management.
It comes after a raft of recent job cuts, which included the closure of eight John Lewis stores earlier this year.
The company currently operates 331 Waitrose stores and 34 John Lewis shops across the UK.
There is one John Lewis branch in Norfolk, found in All Saints Green, Norwich, while Waitrose also has a store in the city.
There are further supermarkets in Wymondham, North Walsham and Swaffham.
It is not yet known if any of the planned redundancies will affect staff in Norfolk.
JLP added that it will support employees who wish to stay in the business in finding new roles and will seek to minimise compulsory redundancies through voluntary redundancy and severance options.
A John Lewis Partnership spokesperson said: "We have announced to our partners our intention to simplify our management structures in Waitrose and John Lewis stores, which will allow us to reinvest in what matters most to our customers."