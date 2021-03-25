Published: 10:50 AM March 25, 2021 Updated: 11:07 AM March 25, 2021

Publicans in Norfolk claim the prime minister's idea they should check if customers have been vaccinated is "another level of ridiculousness."

Boris Johnson said pub landlords could ban those who haven't been vaccinated - and they themselves should police it.

But the idea is being so far rejected as nonsense.

Ian Stamp, chairman of the Norwich & District branch of Camra, the Campaign for Real Ale, said: "It is an unworkable pile of nonsense, absolutely ridiculous. Every publican has worked hard to make pubs safe and just want to be able to open up so the idea they would voluntarily stop people coming in is just idiotic."

Dawn Hopkins, landlady of the Rose, Queen's Road, Norwich, and vice-chairwoman of the Campaign for Pubs, agreed.

"Many of the staff working in pubs themselves won't be vaccinated, it's just another level of ridiculousness. Can you imagine the aggravation we'd get from being the covid police? "It's a bit like when Boris Johnson told everyone pubs weren't safe before closing us down."

Nationally, the idea has also attracted criticism.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of the UKHospitality trade body, said it was "crucial" that visits to pubs and restaurants were not subject to mandatory vaccination certification.

"It is simply unworkable, would cause conflict between staff and customers and almost certainty result in breaches of equality rules," she said.

The British Beer and Pub Association also stated the requirement would not be "appropriate or necessary".

The prime minister told the Commons Liaison committee it may be left up to "individual publicans" as to whether they could ask punters for domestic vaccine passports to enter venues.

Ministers are currently reviewing the possibility of introducing a document providing proof that a person has either been vaccinated against the virus or tested negative as part of the drive to return to normality.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has been tasked with leading a review into the possible use of coronavirus status certificates as part of the road map for releasing England's lockdown.