'Absolutely gutted': Hospitality on hold over June 21 delay

Published: 6:30 PM June 14, 2021

Richard Chisnell is aiming to planning the Sherbet Lemon towards the end of the month - Credit: Archant

Bars and pubs have resigned themselves to another month of operating at reduced capacity, with Boris Johnson announcing an extension to lockdown restrictions.

The prime minister's announcement that current measures will remain in place for another four weeks means that venues hoping to pack out for the Euros and the summer season will have to hang on a little while longer - and clubs cannot open at all.

Richard Chisnell, who hoped to open his new bar Sherbet Lemon on the Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, this month, said the news was "absolutely gutting".

He said: "I don't want to open when you can't get the proper atmosphere of being in a fun new bar, plus with the number of seats I have I don't think I'd make much profit. I might do a soft launch the week before just to test the waters but it's a shame not to launch properly.

"It's a bit of a surprise because I thought they would have told us sooner. I just wonder how much longer it's going to go on like this."

You may also want to watch:

He was echoed by Phil Cutter of the Murderers in the city centre, who said: "They would have known this is coming - they could have given us more warning than leaving it so late again. That doesn't impact us so much but there will be bars who ordered stock in that they have to pay for and now can't sell."

Denis and Margaret O'Brien, landlord Phil Cutter and Neil Ferguson at The Murderers in Timber Hill, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Jeff Davies, manager at the Mischief in Norwich, said at this point his bar has learned to adapt to survive: "We're just trying to keep our heads above water. There's absolutely no point in complaining about it and to be honest we've adapted for a year and a half - what's another four weeks at this point?

Jeff Davies, landlord at The Murderers pub on Timber Hill, Norwich - Credit: Archant

"Obviously this will impact us financially - we're still operating at just under 50pc of what we would normally be and that'll now continue."