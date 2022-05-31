News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Restoration of north Norfolk pub could win national award

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:27 PM May 31, 2022
Lord Nelson Public House in Burnham Thorpe

The restoration of The Lord Nelson pub, in Burnham Thorpe, could win a national award - Credit: RICS Awards 2022

A project which saw an historic north Norfolk pub lovingly restored has been nominated for a national award. 

Work to modernise The Lord Nelson, in Burnham Thorpe, has been recognised as part of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' (RICS) annual awards

The village pub at Burnham Thorpe, named after Lord Nelson

The village pub at Burnham Thorpe, named after Lord Nelson - Credit: Chris Bishop

The redevelopment - carried out by the Holkham Estate, the pub's owner - came out on top in RICS' community benefit category for the East of England. 

It means the project will now move forward to the national finals, due to take place in London this October. 

RICS said: "The Holkham Estate has taken a very important community asset and reinvested in its long-term future.

Manageress Jessika Cross at the Lord Nelson at Burnham Thorpe

A pint being pulled at The Lord Nelson in Burnham Thorpe - Credit: Chris Bishop

"The work has been restorative, although significant investment has been made in extending and modernising the building."

Judges for the awards added: "Not only does the sensitively-restored building celebrate a national and local hero, but it also provides a centrepiece for the local community, businesses and tourism in the area."

The Lord Nelson pub in Burnham Thorpe in the 1970s. Picture: Supplied by Holkham

The Lord Nelson pub, in Burnham Thorpe, pictured in the 1970s - Credit: Supplied by Holkham Estate

