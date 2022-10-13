Potato farm invests £250,000 in 'fresh prepped' factory

A Norfolk potato grower has invested £250,000 in a new factory aiming to capitalise on cost-saving demand for freshly-prepared produce.

The Chipeez production line at Horsford, outside Norwich, makes fresh chipped and peeled potatoes, vacuum-packed for local restaurants, chip shops and schools.

Carl Waller-Barrett said the venture aimed to add "field to fork" value to the potatoes grown by his family's DNC Farms business.

The production line at the Chipeez potato factory in Horsford - Credit: Chris Hill

He said this year's drought-hit potato season had forced up prices which, along with increasing energy costs for storage and refrigeration, is making foods like frozen chips more expensive.

His company aims to offer a cheaper, fresh alternative, with lower food miles, which can help customers reduce the cost of peeling and cutting their own raw potatoes.

"It is not going to be long before a fish and chip shop is going to be paying over £10 for a [25kg] sack of potatoes like this, and then they have got to do the prep work," he said. "Whereas we are charging £11 for the same quantity, prepped.

"So realistically can a fish and chip shop prep all those potatoes for £1?

"We are hoping this year there is an opportunity to push our prepped business because potato prices are getting expensive, and so is energy and labour, but we know what our costs are to grow our potatoes, so we can say: Let's make it an affordable price for people, especially in hard times.

"We want to deal more direct with people. The long-term goal is we are helping them deal direct with the source, and it is a cheaper way of working for them.

"And for us, we can generate more profit by going direct to the end user rather than having a middle man."

Potatoes on the production line at the Chipeez factory in Horsford - Credit: Chris Hill

Mr Waller-Barrett said the factory, part-funded by a 40pc European Leader grant, was conceived after the loss of a contracting tender generated a "bit more free time to think how we could maximise the potato side".

He said adding value to the farm's 90 rented acres of potatoes was particularly important in a year when drought conditions had reduced harvest yields by 30-40pc.

The factory currently processes about eight tonnes per week and none of the crop is wasted, as potatoes rejected from the processing line are fed to the farm's cattle.

Potatoes on the production line at the Chipeez factory in Horsford - Credit: Chris Hill

Chips on the production line at the Chipeez factory in Horsford - Credit: Chris Hill



