Police charged 36 people with hare coursing in six months

Published: 10:15 AM March 19, 2021

36 people were charged with hare coursing offences in the 2020/21 season, said Norfolk police - Credit: PA

Norfolk police have attributed a downward trend in hare coursing to "robust action" taken against rural criminals.

Between September 1, 2020, and February 28, 2021, the county's rural crime team received 127 reports of coursing, of which around 15pc were duplicate reports - the same incident reported by different people.

A total of 36 people were charged with offences, with 34 dogs seized.

Rural crime officer PC Chris Shelley said: "Season on season we are seeing a significant downward trend which is pleasing, and I like to think this is due to some of the robust action we have taken this season."

He said Norfolk's figures were similar to Suffolk, but much lower than Cambridgeshire, which had over 800 confirmed reports of hare coursing.

You may also want to watch:

In the last two weeks, PC Shelley said officers have successfully rehomed four of the five dogs which were the subject of a recent confiscation order at court, with the fifth "most certainly in the pipeline".