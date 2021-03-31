Pig farmer 'honoured' to become national industry leader

Published: 9:41 AM March 31, 2021

Norfolk farmer Rob Mutimer of Swannington Farm to Fork has been elected chairman of the National Pig Association - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Norfolk livestock farmer has been elected to lead his sector as the new chairman of the National Pig Association (NPA).

Rob Mutimer is managing director of Swannington Farm to Fork, near Reepham, where he runs a 750-sow unit producing pork for the Waitrose supply chain, alongside a retail and wholesale butchery business, with his wife Helen.

He will serve a three-year term as NPA chairman, replacing Yorkshire producer Richard Lister.

Mr Mutimer, who previously served as the association's vice-chairman, said he was honoured to be elected to the national role at a critical time for the pig sector.

"The work of the NPA has never been more important than it is now as the industry faces up to challenges on multiple fronts," he said.

"I will aim to ensure the association continues to punch above its weight as it fights the industry’s corner and we all work towards building a thriving and sustainable pig industry of the future."