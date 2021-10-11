Loyal customers and flooding: Mobile pizza van celebrates first year

Published: 12:08 PM October 11, 2021

Darren and Claire Cameron, the owners of Monzu woodfired pizza van, celebrate their first year in business. - Credit: Darren Cameron

A couple who took the plunge and invested their entire savings on opening a mobile pizza van have thanked their customers as they celebrate their first year in business.

After launching their authentic Italian pizza business, Monzu, in October 2020, Darren and Claire Cameron said it has not been without a fair few challenges.

After navigating their way through the coronavirus pandemic, flooding and freezing cold weather within their first few months, the couple’s business managed to “weather the storm” and even picked up a loyal following.

Mr Cameron, from Horning, said: “It has been quite challenging but we have built up a good customer base of people who came to see us in lockdown and they have stayed with us.

"There are people we see every week who we now consider friends.

“We have a chap who is 89 and he has the same pizza every week.

“We also have regulars who are Italian and they love our pizzas – that's the biggest compliment we can get.

“We have had some challenging times; during the winter our olive oil froze in the container and there was flooding at the camp site at Ludham Bridge where we were pitched.

“But we weathered it all and we have done some really good things.”

The business trades on Tuesday and Thursdays at Ludham Caravan Club and Fridays at Hoveton Village Hall as well as at events and a pop-up at local pubs.

It offers woodfired pizzas using “fresh and seasonal ingredients”.

Favourites include the 'Serrano' with serrano ham, chestnut mushrooms, parmesan, olive oil and fresh basil and the 'Pecorino' with caramelised onions, chestnut mushrooms sundried tomatoes, pecorino cheese, oregano and fresh basil.

The business also offers vegan and gluten free options (pre-order only).

The 55-year-old added: “This is both of our full-time jobs, so the pressure is on.

“It is hard work, 14 to 16 hours days, trading four days a week and one day off.

“But we are enjoying it and it’s like any business, we are adapting every day.

"Thankfully we have had loyal customers in the area who have helped us through."

