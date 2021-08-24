News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

McDonald's faces milkshake shortage

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:29 AM August 24, 2021   
Where are the best and worst McDonald's in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor? Photo: Archant

McDonald's restaurants in Norfolk have run out of milkshakes today - Credit: Archant

McDonald’s restaurants in Norfolk and Suffolk have run out of their popular milkshakes due to supply chain issues. 

The restaurant franchise announced on Tuesday that it had run out of milkshakes across the UK, affecting its 1,250 outlets across England, Scotland and Wales. 

The fast food chain said it was experiencing supply chain issues, which had disrupted supplies of a number of menu items, including some bottled drinks. 

The Haymarket branch in Norwich confirmed its milkshakes were unavailable and that this shortage will affect restaurants across the region. It is also out of orange juice and bottled water. But not all is lost - the McFlurries are still available. 

McDonald’s has said that the supply issues are due to a nationwide shortage of HGV drivers. 

Last week Nando’s had to close restaurants across the country after running out of chicken.   

A number of sectors in the UK have been faced with supply chain challenges, blaming post-Brexit EU immigration rules, Covid-19 restrictions and self-isolation rules.  

