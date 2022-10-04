Firms urged to take more risks to achieve growth

Norfolk firms need to take more risks to achieve the same growth as other areas of the UK, a new report has found.

The Norfolk Limited 2022 report, published by Norwich accountants Lovewell Blake, in conjunction with Mills and Reeves, finds that despite facing challenges during the last two year the region's firms with the biggest turnover demonstrated "resilience".

The report, however, also highlights that Norfolk falls behind other areas of the UK in terms of new business growth levels and suggests that a bigger appetite for risk might be needed.

Toby Wilson, partner at Lovewell Blake, co-authored the Norfolk Limited 2022 report - Credit: Lee Blanchflower

It states: "While we have historically attributed this shortfall to infrastructure weakness and geography, we are perhaps less valid in doing so given the experience of the last two years.

"Instead, we perhaps need to reflect on whether an appropriate level of risk appetite is evident and whether we collectively inspire the next generation such that they maximise educational opportunities and are imbued with an ambition for personal and collective success."

Launched at an event at the John Innes Conference Centre on Tuesday, the report analysed the most recently available accounts from all companies in Norfolk with a minimum turnover of £9.1m.

It found that the region's 100 largest firms collectively grew their turnover to £4.32bn last year - an increase of 1.3pc on the previous year.

Businesses in six out of seven sectors reported improvements in profits after tax, with food, drink and agriculture was the only one to have a marginal fall.

Salaries across six of the seven industries increased on the previous year - which may be due to businesses looking to retain staff due to skills shortages, along with lower paid workers leaving firms.

Oil, gas and energy was the only sector to see a fall in average wages year-on-year - down to £45,740 from £57,288. This sector, however, had the highest average salary.

The next highest was in manufacturing and construction where workers took home an average of £36,869 - up from £35,705 the previous year.

Services is the lowest paid industry, with an average salary of £21,563 last year - a rise from £20,089 the year before.

The pandemic also had a huge effect on profitability last year, with many firms still needing government support through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), along with other grants.

A total of 144,600 Norfolk businesses were protected by CJRS, the report found.

Of the region's 100 largest companies, furlough payments were significant in protecting jobs in the motor retail and services sector.

Workers in the retail and leisure sector were also heavily protected by furlough with the report stating: "Once again, the CJRS is crucial and though 62pc of companies reported reduced employee numbers, with almost 600 fewer overall, the benefit of being able to furlough staff through the worst of the pandemic shields businesses and their people from a far greater impact."

The services and manufacturing and construction sectors also received significant Covid support last year, while the automotive distribution and services, and the food, drink and agriculture sectors received modest help.

Businesses in the oil, gas and energy sector took limited Covid grants.

Jarrolds adapted quickly during the pandemic and achieved online sales growth in 2020 - Credit: Denise Bradley

John Adams, managing director of Norwich department store Jarrold Retail, revealed that being adaptable during Covid was the key to the retailer's success.

"One of the most important changes to come out of the tough Covid period was our ability to adapt quicky, be innovative and challenge things that had become business practice," said Mr Adams.

"We have seen the exponential growth of online sales experienced during the 2020 lockdowns maintain as physical retail reopened.

"We are budgeting for it to rise to around 20pc over the next three or four years as various stands of our strategic growth plan develop."

To receive a free copy of the full report contact t.cox@lovewell-blake.co.uk.