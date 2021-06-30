Promotion

Published: 10:00 AM June 30, 2021

Bryony Fayers, pictured with her youngest son Laurie, says the support from Business & IP Centre Norfolk has been invaluable in setting up her sustainable family products shop ‘bear’ - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk County Council has joined forces with the British Library to roll-out small business support to three more libraries in the county.

The British Library recently announced a major expansion of its highly successful network of library-based Business & IP Centres (BIPCs) to over 100 regional and local libraries across England, including in Norfolk.

Following last year’s pledge of £13 million in Treasury funding towards the expansion, BIPC Norfolk - managed by Norfolk Library & Information Service - was allocated a share to equip Cromer, Wroxham and Wymondham libraries with Business & IP Centre spaces, resources and services.

This expansion builds on the proven support already available through BIPC Norfolk in the regional hub at Norfolk & Norwich Millennium Library and BIPC Locals in Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn and Thetford libraries.

In addition to the Treasury’s investment, the growth has been made possible by Business Development Funding awarded through Norfolk County Council’s Economic Development service.

Business & IP Centres can open up the path to entrepreneurship for anyone with a business idea, regardless of their background. Consistently, over half of those who use a BIPC to set up a business are women and a third are from under-represented ethnic backgrounds. More than triple the national averages for business ownership in the UK, this diverse user base speaks to the accessibility and community-based ethos of this library-based support.

While each centre, including BIPC Norfolk, is equipped with a core set of resources, such as up-to-date market research and business databases, provided by the British Library, they are brought to life by a tailored and highly individual programme of events, workshops and one-to-ones, delivered in collaboration with local business leaders, role model entrepreneurs and community partners.

This accessible support has been invaluable for small businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic. In a recent survey, 23pc of all BIPC users said that the service had helped them gain confidence and resilience to steer their business through the challenges of the pandemic.

Over the last difficult year, BIPC Norfolk has been there to support aspiring local entrepreneurs and existing business owners by pivoting its services online. From April 2020 to March 2021, the service delivered 178 online events, helping more than 500 business owners to weather the storm of the pandemic. The events were attended by a diverse range of entrepreneurs: 85% were women, 11% were from a Black, Asian and minority ethnic background, and 29% had a disability.

The support included ‘Reset. Restart’, an emergency online programme launched by the British Library last year and rolled out locally to provide new skills and resilience to all SMEs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Julie Cleminson is part of the BIPC Norfolk team - Credit: Julian Claxton

Bryony Fayers from Norwich is the founder of ‘bear’ - a new shop in the Golden Triangle selling sustainable and responsibly sourced products for the family. Bryony has made great use of the Reset. Restart programme and she particularly appreciates the flexibility the programme offers her as she’s had to dip in and out of home-schooling her children.

Bryony says: “I was so lucky that, just at the point I was ready to engage with thinking about my new venture, the Reset. Restart programme was just starting. Not so luckily, coronavirus struck, and I ended up home-schooling two boys and looking after a new-born!

“Julie [Cleminson] and the team have been ever so accommodating and understanding about how different people are approaching setting up a new business, and for me, it’s been chaotic.

“The 1-to-1 sessions delivered by MENTA have been incredible. If there was something specific that Tim [Cooke] didn’t know about my particular industry, he knew where to find out - and did so very quickly! The session was warm and relaxed, and so, so useful. The paperwork that was required beforehand helped to clarify lots in my head and then we went through it and filled in any gaps together.

“The various sessions have all been informative, but John Clarke’s session on the business financials was invaluable. He shared a business plan template and also a spreadsheet that simplifies and works a lot of things out with set formulae - like cash flow. Great for a technophobe like me!

“I am committed to making ‘bear’ work. I know the community around here will really welcome this kind of shop and I am confident it will be a success. I would not have known where to start making this conviction into an actual business though, without BIPC Norfolk.”

Find out more about the Business & IP Centre Norfolk and the range of services it offers, both in branch and online, at www.norfolk.gov.uk/bipcnorfolk

Find out more about BIPC events at bipcnorfolk.eventbrite.com

Email: bipcnorfolk@norfolk.gov.uk

Follow on Twitter @BIPCNorfolk