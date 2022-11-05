News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Indian restaurant wins national award placing it among UK's best

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:03 AM November 5, 2022
The Labone team at the Bangladesh Caterers Awards

A Norfolk Indian restaurant has been placed among the best in the country after winning a regional award.

Labone Indian Cuisine, which operates restaurants in North Walsham, Lowestoft and Sheringham, has been named the best restaurant in the east of England at the Bangladesh Caterers Awards last Sunday (October 30).

And the restaurant narrowly missed out on being named the country's best as a regional winner.

Labone in North Walsham

But owner Folik Choudhury said he was "over the moon" with the award which he described as the "most prestigious" in his industry.

He said: "It's amazing, I'm over the moon, it cannot get any bigger than this.

The Labone team at the Bangladesh Caterers Awards

"These are the Oscars of curry and it's just brilliant to have one here in Norfolk."

Mr Choudhury had previously said he thought his restaurant had been nominated after a mystery diner from the association visited, but he could not tell for sure.

He added: "We are proud to win an award at the Bangladesh Caterers Awards for the best in the east of England with all the support of the staff and especially the customers who have helped us through the hard times.

"This could not have been done without you, many thanks."

Labone beat off regional competition to win the award ahead of rivals from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

It comes after the restaurant hosted a series of fundraisers for the Bangladesh flood victims.

