New knowledge hub will create forum for businesses to learn and seek advice

Author Picture Icon

Richard Porritt

Published: 8:00 AM January 28, 2021   
The chief executive of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, Chris Sargisson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The chief executive of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, Chris Sargisson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Norfolk Chambers of Commerce and Norfolk County Council have launched Norfolk Knowledge Hub, a new free-to-view online business support and learning space to support local businesses recover and thrive.

The Norfolk Knowledge Hub is a knowledge and skills sharing platform for businesses.

Businesses can share their knowledge on the Hub through videos, podcasts and articles, and can also access information to learn from other businesses.

The hub launches with two channels. The first is Business Brilliance, a place to meet business experts who can help companies get to where they want to be, from strategists for planning to creatives for marketing.

The second is Business Broadcast, a place to be inspired, learn from other business leaders, and share stories on how firms have developed, pivoted, faced challenges, and strengthened.

A Digital Academy channel is also set to launch next month and will be the place where businesses and their employees can learn new skills, educate themselves on areas of business they need a little extra support with, and share their knowledge to help educate others.

The content will be available online and in a free app. 

Chris Sargisson, chief executive of Norfolk Chambers of Commerce said: “The aim is for the Norfolk Knowledge Hub to be a digital knowledge aggregator, so that businesses can simply access one website or app and easily find trusted information in one place.

"It’s a business learning tool that has two functions: the first is to act as a business support and learning environment where essential, but often unknown, knowledge and contacts can be found to help businesses through, say the impact of Covid and Brexit (for example), and the second is to enable businesses who are creating digital content to share this on the Hub so that more people have access to it."

The Norfolk Knowledge Hub can be found at www.norfolkknowledgehub.co.uk or on the App store. You can also join in the conversation on social media using #KnowledgeHour

