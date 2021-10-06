News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bookings boom for hotels as restrictions deter winter sun travellers

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:58 PM October 6, 2021   
Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House H

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Hotels across Norfolk are seeing a boom in bookings as people swap winter sun for a break closer to home.

Bookings for the October half term and beyond look strong for many hoteliers, with rates above average.

Hunstanton South Beach, with King's Lynn in the distance Picture: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton South Beach, with King's Lynn in the distance - Credit: Chris Bishop

Daniel Andrews, duty manager at Caley Hall Hotel in Old Hunstanton, said: “There has been a bit of an influx of bookings and we are definitely looking at being busier this autumn than last.

“The limits on international travel have had an influence on it. Quite a few people booking have said they have decided to take a break in the UK rather than going abroad.”

He said they were getting back to near pre-pandemic levels.

“It’s been a bit up and down this year but we are seeing an increase,” he said.

St Giles House Hotel in Norwich is among the places to see an influx of guests, with only one single room currently available. 

General manager Liza Dunnell said the hotel is booked up until the end of the year with many people keen for staycations.

"We are getting up to pre-pandemic levels," she said. "After restrictions everyone now wants to go out and have some normality after being locked up for so long." 

David Graham Dunston Hall manager

David Graham at Dunston Hall - Credit: Archant

Dunston Hall, on the edge of Norwich, has also seen an "exceptionally busy few months" with October continuing the theme. 

General manager David Graham said the length of stay had increased from an average of 1.8 days to 2.8 days which he says shows the limitations on international travel.

David Graham, Dunston Hall, Norwich

David Graham, manager of Dunston Hall - Credit: Archant

Mr Graham added: "We have benefited from midweek golf breaks because of the unavailability to travel to Portugal and Spain as there are less flights."

The Beechwood Hotel at North Walsham, which has been listed in the top 25 romantic UK hotels in the

Beechwood in North Walsham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Beechwood Hotel in North Walsham has also seen strong demand through the summer with higher than normal bookings into the run-up to Christmas.

Hotel manager Sam Golder said: “A lot of business is repeat business and we have a lot of regulars who come in September once the schools go back, but this year particularly that has carried on and business is pretty strong right through the rest of October and into November and we are definitely seeing a higher level of business.

“People who would be going away for a little bit of winter sun are preferring to stay at home.”


Norfolk

