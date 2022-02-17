Norfolk hotel worker named in the top 10 of prestigious national award

Liam Upton of The Norfolk Mead Hotel has been named in the top 10 of VisitEngland's Tourism Superstar Awards. - Credit: Supplied

An assistant general manager of a hotel in Norfolk has been named in the top 10 of VisitEngland's Tourism Superstar Awards.

Forming part of English Tourism Week, Liam Upton of The Norfolk Mead Hotel in Coltishall, was chosen ahead of hundreds of nominations received by England's official tourism board.

Mr Upton was selected because of his outstanding dedication and service to guests, as well as to the hotel, during the pandemic.

The Norfolk Mead Hotel, Coltishall. - Credit: Supplied

Winning the title could see the tourism superstar included in other VisitEngland events and bring publicity to the area and county where they are from.

Mr Upton said: "I'm truly flattered for the nomination. The response I've received from my customers, family and friends is amazing."

The VisitEngland competition is now in its tenth year and is run in partnership with the Daily Mirror.

In 2017 Duane Dibartolomeo, who runs the Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich's Lower Goat Lane, was named the winner.

People can vote from now until March 22 for their favourite shortlisted candidate.