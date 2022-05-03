Recruitment struggles hitting Norfolk hospitality sector

Continuing recruitment struggles for hospitality businesses could put added pressure on an already troubled sector as it gears up for one of its busiest seasons.

A survey carried out by the British Chamber of Commerce found that 78pc of firms from all industries that attempted to recruit faced difficulties in finding staff and that hospitality was one of the sectors that was most likely to report challenges.

Tom Ginn, founder and managing director of recruitment agency Bread Hospitality, which helps hospitality companies to find and employ workers, believes that this is 100pc the case.

Tom Ginn, founder and managing director of Bread Hospitality - Credit: Bread Hospitality

He said: "From our perspective we only speak to businesses that do have vacancies because we recruit for them, but actually I think it's almost fair to say that regionally that every business is looking for somebody to join their team. Some with multiple vacancies still yet to be filled and others with one or two.

"I think this all still stems from the pandemic, in numerous ways.

"Firstly when the pandemic first hit everybody that worked in hospitality was forced to retrain or do something else. A large percentage of those never came back to the hospitality industry, which left a big shortfall.

"And secondly, because of the pandemic, more and more people are choosing to holiday in the UK and a lot within Norfolk and the Suffolk coast, which means businesses have got increased levels of demand with a smaller team of of staff, which is why there's such a big push at the moment for recruitment within hospitality."

Those unable to employ new staff are finding that it is having an impact on their business.

Mr Ginn added: "There's a lot of limitations, a lot of businesses will now close Mondays and Tuesdays, the two quietest days, when they used to operate a seven day working week.

"They've reduced menu options, have to increase prices.

"A lot of businesses are adapting though. We work with a business on the North Norfolk coast that has been struggling to recruit for the last six months and they've had to rent a local house so that they can turn a local search into a national search and offer live-in accommodation.

"So the industry is having to adapt very quickly to be able to see through the summer season and be able to offer a service."