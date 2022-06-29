7 of the highest paid jobs in Norfolk right now

One of the highest paid jobs on offer in Norfolk right now is assistant director at a housing association - Credit: Archant

Fancy a job change? Well now is your chance.

Here are some of the best paid jobs up for grabs in Norfolk right now, according to job listing website Jobs24.

1. HR Advisor

Location: Fakenham

Salary: £30,000 to £35,000

A leading food manufacturer is looking for a group HR advisor to support employers and managers in everything from recruitment and training to disciplinary and grievances.

The firm is after individuals with experience in a similar sector with an HR qualification.

2. Services Manager

Location: Norwich

Salary: £33,000

A locally-based sight loss charity is looking for someone to lead its team and help evolve its services.

As a member of the senior team, the individual will be responsible for client-facing services and connecting staff and volunteer teams.

3. Health and Safety Manager

Location: Norwich

Salary: £32,832 to £36,082

A housing association operating across Norfolk and Suffolk is looking for someone to join its compliance team to coordinate safety inspections, provide technical advice and assist in accident investigations.

The successful applicant will need a health and safety certification.

4. Commercial Manager

Location: Fakenham

Salary: £35,000 to £50,000

A luxury online retail brand is looking for a commercial director to run all in-house operations to maximise profitability.

The applicant for this senior position will need retail e-commerce experience with financial management.

5. Director of Resourcing and Performance

Location: Norwich

Salary: £49,996 to £53,941

A college in the city is looking for an addition to its senior management team to oversee learning infrastructure from facilities and equipment to timetabling.

The director will also need to delve into patterns of retention and attendance as well as securing placements for students.

6. Director of Land-Based Industries

Location: Norwich

Salary: £49,996 to £53,941

A college just outside the city is looking for someone to fill a senior role in land-based sectors such as agriculture and agri-tech.

The role serves a 200-hectare estate and the successful individual will develop the programmes to create an exemplar learning environment

7. Assistant Director

Location: Norwich

Salary: £85,167

A housing association operating across Norfolk Suffolk is looking for an enthusiastic and forward-thinking person.

The individual, who will have a relevant degree and experience, will lead on all aspects of responsive maintenance, focusing on tenant satisfaction.