News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

7 of the highest paid jobs in Norfolk right now

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:15 AM June 29, 2022
A man from Wimblington has been jailed for three years for possession of over 12,000 indecent images

One of the highest paid jobs on offer in Norfolk right now is assistant director at a housing association - Credit: Archant

Fancy a job change? Well now is your chance.

Here are some of the best paid jobs up for grabs in Norfolk right now, according to job listing website Jobs24.

1. HR Advisor

Location: Fakenham

Salary: £30,000 to £35,000

A leading food manufacturer is looking for a group HR advisor to support employers and managers in everything from recruitment and training to disciplinary and grievances.

The firm is after individuals with experience in a similar sector with an HR qualification.

2. Services Manager

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in her 50s who died in A11 crash named locally
  2. 2 Train travellers set for another weekend of rail disruption
  3. 3 North Norfolk pub re-opens as a hotel
  1. 4 Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash
  2. 5 Mum trying to find lost 'heart' of daughter who died days after birthday
  3. 6 Woman in serious condition in hospital after crash between two cars and van
  4. 7 Roads closed as armed police and dog units swoop on Norwich home
  5. 8 The school where boys can wear skirts - but not shorts
  6. 9 North Norfolk glamping site named among best in the UK
  7. 10 Abnormal load to travel through county on first day of Norfolk Show

Location: Norwich

Salary: £33,000

A locally-based sight loss charity is looking for someone to lead its team and help evolve its services.

As a member of the senior team, the individual will be responsible for client-facing services and connecting staff and volunteer teams.

3. Health and Safety Manager

Location: Norwich

Salary: £32,832 to £36,082

A housing association operating across Norfolk and Suffolk is looking for someone to join its compliance team to coordinate safety inspections, provide technical advice and assist in accident investigations.

The successful applicant will need a health and safety certification.

4. Commercial Manager

Location: Fakenham

Salary: £35,000 to £50,000

A luxury online retail brand is looking for a commercial director to run all in-house operations to maximise profitability.

The applicant for this senior position will need retail e-commerce experience with financial management.

5. Director of Resourcing and Performance

Location: Norwich

Salary: £49,996 to £53,941

A college in the city is looking for an addition to its senior management team to oversee learning infrastructure from facilities and equipment to timetabling.

The director will also need to delve into patterns of retention and attendance as well as securing placements for students.

6. Director of Land-Based Industries

Location: Norwich

Salary: £49,996 to £53,941

A college just outside the city is looking for someone to fill a senior role in land-based sectors such as agriculture and agri-tech.

The role serves a 200-hectare estate and the successful individual will develop the programmes to create an exemplar learning environment

7. Assistant Director

Location: Norwich

Salary: £85,167 

A housing association operating across Norfolk Suffolk is looking for an enthusiastic and forward-thinking person.

The individual, who will have a relevant degree and experience, will lead on all aspects of responsive maintenance, focusing on tenant satisfaction.

Norwich News
Fakenham News

Don't Miss

The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A11 reopens after air ambulance called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Michael Buble is performing at the Blickling Estate this summer Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Michael Bublé concert bans chairs and blankets from gig

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash

Norfolk Live News

Cyclist in her 50s dies in A11 crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Thornham

Drink driving teacher crashed into church wall with baby in car

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon