9 of the highest paid jobs in Norfolk right now

One of the best paid jobs in Norfolk right now is the Head of House at a boarding school.

Fancy a job change? Well now is your chance.

Here are some of the best paid jobs up for grabs in Norfolk right now, according to job listing website Jobs24.

1. Site Manager

Location: Attleborough

Salary: £65,000 to £70,000

A national housing association is looking for a site manager to join its team in Norfolk. The role includes overseeing, directing and managing production to agreed standards. It includes a bonus of 20pc, 24 days holiday and a car allowance.

2. Design Manager

Location: Norfolk

Salary: £65,000

A construction business and a contractor is looking for a design manager for a £400m highways scheme in Norfolk. The project is set to create new roundabouts and dual carriageways and improve junctions. Highway design management experience is needed.

3. Production Manager

Location: Norwich

Salary: £50,000 to £70,000

This engineering production manager role requires an individual with encyclopedic knowledge and experience in managing a machine and fabrication shop. The successful candidate will be managing a high-tech engineering team.

4. Associate Director

Location: Norwich

Salary: £55,000 to £60,000

Working at an arts university, this job is focused on managing and delivering a range of student support services. The role is responsible for services such as mental health support and funding advice, from planning to delivery.

5. Health and Safety Manager

Location: Norwich

Salary: £55,000

This role will involve working with the senior management team on a range of residential development projects and has direct responsibility for health and safety across the business. Candidates are asked to have experience in civil engineering or construction.

6. Head of House

Location: Wymondham

Salary: £55,339

A high-performing state school with an outstanding Ofsted rating is looking for a teacher to become Head of House at one of its five main school boarding houses. The role is fully residential and the successful candidate will be responsible for 180 students years seven to 11.

7. Valuer

Location: Norfolk

Salary: £50,000 to £60,000

This commercial valuer will join a team of 20 within the company, mainly working from home and covering Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire. The role also comes with diary flexibility, a car allowance, bonus and benefits package.

8. Lead Product Owner

Location: Norwich

Salary: £55,000

This role is for a leading provider of digital product content solutions to enable brands and retailers to deliver the optimal shopping experience. This individual will lead, mentor and coach a team of product owners.

9. Lead Tax Advisor

Location: Hellesdon

Salary: £45,000 to £50,000

An accountancy practice offering consultation services across the UK is recruiting a lead tax advisor. The role includes working with the corporate and private client tax team to provide clients with advice and solutions.