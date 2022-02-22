9 of the highest paid jobs in Norfolk right now
- Credit: PA
Fancy a job change? Well now is your chance.
Here are some of the best paid jobs up for grabs in Norfolk right now, according to job listing website Jobs24.
1. Site Manager
Location: Attleborough
Salary: £65,000 to £70,000
A national housing association is looking for a site manager to join its team in Norfolk. The role includes overseeing, directing and managing production to agreed standards. It includes a bonus of 20pc, 24 days holiday and a car allowance.
2. Design Manager
Location: Norfolk
Most Read
- 1 Air ambulance called to serious crash on A47
- 2 Couple ran international sex trafficking ring from their Norfolk home
- 3 A47 reopens after almost seven hours following serious crash
- 4 Obituary: Family's heartbreak after death of 'beautiful boy' Henry, aged 18
- 5 Family 'terrified' after suspected tornado destroys garden and damages home
- 6 Two in hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious A47 crash
- 7 Plan to demolish former pub for new care home
- 8 Car dealership set to close - and could be replaced by supermarket
- 9 See inside barn conversion for sale in village named among best in England
- 10 All the Norfolk restaurants in the Michelin Guide 2022
Salary: £65,000
A construction business and a contractor is looking for a design manager for a £400m highways scheme in Norfolk. The project is set to create new roundabouts and dual carriageways and improve junctions. Highway design management experience is needed.
3. Production Manager
Location: Norwich
Salary: £50,000 to £70,000
This engineering production manager role requires an individual with encyclopedic knowledge and experience in managing a machine and fabrication shop. The successful candidate will be managing a high-tech engineering team.
4. Associate Director
Location: Norwich
Salary: £55,000 to £60,000
Working at an arts university, this job is focused on managing and delivering a range of student support services. The role is responsible for services such as mental health support and funding advice, from planning to delivery.
5. Health and Safety Manager
Location: Norwich
Salary: £55,000
This role will involve working with the senior management team on a range of residential development projects and has direct responsibility for health and safety across the business. Candidates are asked to have experience in civil engineering or construction.
6. Head of House
Location: Wymondham
Salary: £55,339
A high-performing state school with an outstanding Ofsted rating is looking for a teacher to become Head of House at one of its five main school boarding houses. The role is fully residential and the successful candidate will be responsible for 180 students years seven to 11.
7. Valuer
Location: Norfolk
Salary: £50,000 to £60,000
This commercial valuer will join a team of 20 within the company, mainly working from home and covering Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire. The role also comes with diary flexibility, a car allowance, bonus and benefits package.
8. Lead Product Owner
Location: Norwich
Salary: £55,000
This role is for a leading provider of digital product content solutions to enable brands and retailers to deliver the optimal shopping experience. This individual will lead, mentor and coach a team of product owners.
9. Lead Tax Advisor
Location: Hellesdon
Salary: £45,000 to £50,000
An accountancy practice offering consultation services across the UK is recruiting a lead tax advisor. The role includes working with the corporate and private client tax team to provide clients with advice and solutions.