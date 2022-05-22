'Some haven't had a cut since Covid' - hairdresser on growing challenges

Chloe Bambridge, who works in Dereham, has vowed to keep her hairdressing prices low amid the cost of living crisis - Credit: Chloe Bambridge

An up-and-coming hairdresser has vowed to keep prices low in a bid to help customers with the crippling cost of living.

Chloe Bambridge, from Watton, launched ChloBows at the beginning of the year while completing her hairdressing qualifications.

The 18-year-old remains self-employed, but has enjoyed success while working in her own space within Francesca Marie's salon, in Dereham.

And, despite her relative youth and inexperience, Miss Bambridge has been paying close attention to the financial difficulties plaguing families across the area - and is determined to help.

She has set her price list with the aim of offering a cheaper option for those who are struggling and feel they may have to sacrifice hair care.

"A lot of people have been saying how everywhere else is quite expensive at the moment," said Miss Bambridge, who is about to complete her final Level 3 qualification.

"I have even had clients who haven't had their hair cut since before Covid. Obviously it was lockdown which stopped them initially, but then people have not been able to find anywhere that is reasonable.

"Not only will my prices help me to stand out, but they will also be helping customers.

"For example, I do £10 wash and blow-dries and £20 wash, cut and blow-dries. Lots of people like to keep coming back for that because it is really quite cheap."

Working on a self-employed basis, Miss Bambridge - like so many other independent business owners - has noticed the cost of all her equipment and supplies going up.

Items like colours and peroxides have risen significantly in price, she says.

"I have to buy all my own equipment and supplies, and I have noticed that all going up," added Miss Bambridge.

"It is creeping up rather than going up in big jumps, but it has been happening for a while and you have to buy quite a lot."

But as she continues her studies and works only part-time, the teenager is content with barely making a profit while doing something she loves.

"For as long as I can, I want to keep things affordable and accessible - otherwise I don't feel it is very fair," she said.

"Knowing people feel amazing after coming into the salon is what makes me happy."