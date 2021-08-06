Beer-making barley is the toast of this year's harvest

Published: 4:00 PM August 6, 2021

Brewers can toast the success of the 2021 harvest as grain merchants reported a high proportion of Norfolk's "bold" malting barley is making the grade for beer-making.

The overall haul of cereal crops from East Anglia's fields this autumn is expected to be much improved on last year's dismal yields.

But while some winter-sown crops initially struggled during a difficult growing season, the spring barley, aided by May rainfall, has been hailed as "the crop of the year".

Norfolk grain traders said spring-sown varieties could yield as much as 9t/ha (tonnes per hectare) in places, and most malting barley was hitting the premium specification needed to make beer.

Andrew Dewing, chief executive of Aylsham-based Dewing Grain, said: "Everything is a lot better than last year and there will be a good yield across the board on the cereal crops - although not exceptional.

"With the winter barley there were a few issues with retention, which is the size of the grain, but with our screening units we can make something out of every sample of craft barley. The quality is good and the nitrogen level is low and it has taken all the pressure off claims and rejections.

"But the crop of the year is the spring barley. That is the one that is going to be probably 7.5-8 tonnes per hectare in places, maybe more, and it is a bold, low-nitrogen, high-quality product. It is a pleasure to be trading with product like this."

Matthew Adams, a director of Norfolk grain merchants Adams and Howling, said: "A lack of sunshine in June and July finished off a hard growing season for the winter crops, but the heritage varieties like Maris Otter and Flagon have been very robust, getting to a high pass level, and at a premium return as well.

"With malting barley, probably 85-90pc of the contracted tonnage is being achieved in yield and quality.

"The maltsters did have to adjust their specs, because the boldness of the grain was not as big, but sensibly they lowered their levels to bring more of that barley into malting specification.

"I think the spring barley has the potential for being a very good year again. The early indications we are seeing is the yields could potentially be 8-9t/ha - so some pretty hefty yields."

The merchants said it was too early to assess Norfolk's wheat harvest, although there had been signs that diseases and a lack of sunlight in June and July may have affected yields.

