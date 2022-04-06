New gift shop supporting small businesses set to open in town

The Norfolk Gift Company is a new shop in Watton High Street. - Credit: Amanda George

The owners of a new shop are hoping to support small businesses by giving them space to showcase their products on the high street.

The Norfolk Gift Company will soon open in Watton town centre.

It will be run by local women and business partners, Amanda George and Natalie Hutchings, who have made the leap from market stall holders to shop owners.

They were inspired when the pair joined forces last year, after running separate stalls on Watton’s market.

Ms George is the owner of Naturally Rambunctious, which sells hand-made soaps and bath products, and Mrs Hutchings is the owner of Appleyard Candles, selling fragranced candles, wax melts and home fragrance products.

Appleyard Candles is owned by Natalie Hutchings. She is also the new co-owner of the Norfolk Gift Company which is a new shop in Watton High Street. - Credit: Natalie Hutchings

But together they set up a third stall for other local makers who wanted to get their products seen.

Ms George, 37, said: “Last year we trialled our businesses on Watton market. It was brilliant and we met some amazing people.

“That’s when we came up with the idea to have a third stall for other people’s items and it went down really well.

“You don’t realise how many amazing local people and craftsman we have in this area.

The Norfolk Gift Company is a new shop in Watton High Street. It is owned by Natalie Hutchings and Amanda George who previously ran a stall on the market. - Credit: Amanda George

“We know what's it's like because we have been there, having businesses and trying to get your business out there. It feels amazing to be able to help other people.”

After a positive response from the community, Ms George said they applied for Breckland Council’s Regeneration fund.

And just a few months ago, they received the news that the money would be granted and they soon found the perfect site for their shop at the former Bernardo's charity store on the High Street.

The Norfolk Gift Company will open on Saturday, April 30 with offerings from various businesses including woodwork items, illustrations and graphic artwork, hand-made gifts, sweets, coffee and tea as well as Ms George’s and Mrs Hutching's own products.

Crafters and sellers can rent shelf space for 10pc commission.

Ms George added: “There are so many amazing things and we have been inundated with local crafters wanting to rent shelf space.

“Watton high street has taken a real hit over the years and we don’t have a lot of shops, but now will we have somewhere you can turn up and definitely leave with a gift for someone."

For more information visit the Norfolk Gift Company's Facebook page here.

