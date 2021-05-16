News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Friends launch fantasy horse racing site to combat problem gambling

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:30 AM May 16, 2021   
Racing Stars, a fantasy horse racing website, has been founded by three friends from Norfolk and Waveney

Racing Stars, a fantasy horse racing website, has been founded by Nathan Thompson and Stephen Evans, from Lowestoft, and Danny Williams from Wymondham - Credit: Racing Stars/Courtesy of Danny Williams

A trio of friends from Norfolk and Waveney have launched a fantasy horse racing platform in a bid to rival heavyweight bookies and combat problem gambling.

Following almost two years of development, Racing Stars will soon be unveiled by Danny Williams, from Wymondham, and Lowestoft pair Stephen Evans and Nathan Thompson.

Action from the July 6th meeting at Yarmouth races.Coarse Cut (4) wins The ladies Night at Great Y

Racing Stars, a new fantasy horse racing platform, is set to be launched by three friends from Norfolk and Waveney - Credit: Nick Butcher

The platform offers a single meeting each day and encourages players to choose a horse from each race, before placing a token worth £1 towards a daily and weekly prize pot. 

Points are accumulated by horses winning or placing in their races, with the specific number dependent on their odds and how high up they finish. 

The person with the most points at the end of each day or week wins the jackpot. 

Nathan Thompson (left) and Danny Williams, from Lowestoft and Wymondham respectively, two of the founders of Racing Stars

Nathan Thompson (left) and Danny Williams, from Lowestoft and Wymondham respectively, two of the founders of Racing Stars - Credit: Courtesy of Danny Williams

But with users only permitted to play once per day, meaning they can spend no more than £7 a week, the site's creators hope to contribute to the fight against gambling addiction.

"The downside of regular betting at the moment is that it is done for people to chase their losses and spend as much money as possible," said Mr Williams, 24.

"Fundamentally the system is flawed because, if you don't win or place, that's it and you end up putting another tenner on. 

The Racing Stars website is set to be launched on May 31

The Racing Stars website is set to be launched on May 31 - Credit: Racing Stars

"That is why there is such bad problem gambling around and we know people who have been really badly affected.

"Steve came to us with this idea and we absolutely loved it. Ultimately we wanted to create a game that helps reduce problem gambling."

Development of Racing Stars began in July 2019 and it took the founders a period of eight months to obtain a license from the gambling commission. 

An investment of £50,000 has been injected, with another £100,000 pledged, and already the young company has been valued at £750,000.

Nathan Thompson (left) and Stephen Evans, from Lowestoft, two of the founders of Racing Stars

Nathan Thompson (left) and Stephen Evans, from Lowestoft, two of the founders of Racing Stars - Credit: Courtesy of Danny Williams

The site, which even has support from the Racing Post, is set to be officially launched on May 31. 

"A key thing was actually raising investment funds because we have put absolutely everything into this," added Mr Williams.

"It is amazing as well to see people like the Racing Post helping out.

"We're so excited to see it launch, and to suddenly be two weeks ago is scary."

Weatherbys Raceday at Fakenham RacesThe racing partnership selling handicap hurdle raceByline: S

Racing Stars, a new fantasy horse racing platform, is set to be launched by three friends from Norfolk and Waveney - Credit: Sonya Duncan

