Sports kit supplier Norfolk Football has launched its own branded clothing line – giving local teams the ability to design their own kits.

The Wymondham-based company, which was founded in 2015, has become a popular choice for sports clubs looking for an easy, cost-effective way to purchase kit and equipment. “For most, local football is voluntary work,” said managing director Paul Suggitt. “That’s why we go the extra mile to make the kit-buying process as easy as possible for clubs.”

Norfolk Football supplies kits from leading brands such as Errea, Hummel and Stanno, and the company’s decision to launch its own brand will offer an additional bespoke service.

It will use a specific printing process called ‘sublimation’ to transfer designs, club badges and logos onto kits. “The process first involves printing ink onto a special sheet of paper, then transferring that image onto the fabric, which disintegrates under heat,” Mr Suggitt explained.

Norfolk Football was founded by Paul Suggitt and his wife Louise in 2015 - Credit: Norfolk Football

The main draw for customers is the opportunity to create a kit that’s high-quality, made in the UK and unique to them. “Clubs can use templates of ours or model it on something they have seen,” he added. “One of our clubs held a design competition amongst the players with the winning design going into production for next year’s kit.”

The new clothing line follows a successful 2021 for Norfolk Football, which saw its turnover grow by 70%. It also opened its new showroom in Wymondham and employed its first full-time employee. The company is forecasting growth of 95% in 2022, as it looks to develop the fitness equipment and workwear side of its business.

“We love what we do and feel very proud seeing all the teams wearing the kits we have produced," said Mr Suggitt. “We also have good relationships with Jordan Fitness and workwear brand Portwest, so we are able to offer fantastic discounts to gyms and businesses, as well as the public.”

Having already sold kits and fitness equipment to customers across the UK and into the USA, he sees no reason why Norfolk Football can’t continue to grow beyond its local roots. “We work very hard on our attention to detail and offering a personal service to customers. I feel this sets us apart from the rest.”

For more information, visit www.norfolkfootball.co.uk