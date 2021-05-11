News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Angling Direct posts profit boost thanks to pandemic fishers

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 5:44 PM May 11, 2021   
Fancy being a shareholder in Angling Direct? Now's your chance. Picture: Angling Direct

Fancy being a shareholder in Angling Direct? Now's your chance. Picture: Angling Direct - Credit: Angling Direct

Norfolk-born Angling Direct has posted bumper sales despite the pandemic as it saw more than 100,000 new fishers took to the UK’s waterways.  

The Rackheath-based business, which grew from a small shop in Hoveton to 36 stores across the UK, said revenue from online sales jumped 40pc to £35.3 million after more than 100,000 people signed up for new fishing licenses.  

As a result the company swung to a pre-tax profit of £2.6 million in the year to January 31, up from a £1.5 million loss a year earlier. 

Andy Torrance, who took over the reins in February 2020, said: “In a year characterised by the unique challenges associated with the pandemic, I am extremely proud of the way our people responded to help deliver such a strong group performance.  

“We made great strides with our strategic and operational objectives, growing revenues both in the UK and key European territories, driving operational excellence across the business and delivering sustainable margin-accretive, profitable growth as part of our laser-focus on pricing and inventory management.  

“As the health and wellbeing benefits of angling become more widely recognised and its popularity grows around the world, we are ideally positioned to fulfil our ambition of becoming Europe’s first choice omni-channel fishing tackle destination for all anglers, regardless of their experience or ability.  

“Having reopened our stores on 12 April and with the UK emerging from the pandemic, I am cautiously optimistic when I look to the future: the strong foundations we have put in place through 2020 will ensure the group is able to take advantage of the numerous opportunities that will arise through the remainder of 2021 and beyond.” 

In the months since January sales are up 54pc compared to the same period last year. This included a 42pc online and 75pc offline boost. 

The company added that it will focus on Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria this year, which it said were key areas where it can grow. 

Chairman Martyn Page, who founded the business with friend William Hill more than 30 years ago, added: “The large pent-up demand built up whilst fishing was prohibited released with a flood of business from mid-June when stores reopened.

"This proved that demand for well-located physical experiential stores, manned by trained enthusiastic colleagues, remains strong in our sector.” 

Norfolk

