Local firms re-establish business partnership 100 years after first deal

Arnold Roy opened the first Roys shop in 1895 with his brother Alfred - Credit: Roys (Wroxham) Ltd

Nearly 100 years since first working together, two Norfolk firms have re-established their business partnership.

Roys of Wroxham - which is one of the oldest businesses in Norfolk and has shops across the county - first partnered with Aylsham-based printing company, Barnwell Print Ltd, in 1924.

This deal saw printed products supplied to the retailer and lasted into the 1930s.

Frederick Charles Barnwell first entered into a business partnership with Roys in 1924 - Credit: Roys (Wroxham) Ltd

The businesses have recently entered into a new partnership that will see the printing firm providing Roys with eco-friendly printed products that offset all unavoidable production carbon emissions.

Jo Symonds, marketing manager at Roys, said: “We're over the moon to be working with Barnwell Print once again. We are extremely proud of our heritage and it is exciting to be working with a company that Arnold Roy himself worked with all those years ago.

"Not only do we have this historical connection but the environmental ethics that the company has are very close to our heart too. Roys are continuously looking at ways to limit their carbon footprint and how to lessen their impact on the earth.

"By using Barnwell Print for our February housewares leaflet we have managed to offset 1,001 kilos of carbon and preserve 191sqm of critically threatened tropical rain forest. We are looking forward to future projects with the Barnwell team.”

Harvest Sale advert from 1937 - Credit: Roys (Wroxham) Ltd

The first Roys shop was opened in 1895 by brothers Alfred and Arnold Roy, as a general store in Coltishall. They expanded their business into Dereham and then Wroxham, where the shop thrived and became known as Roys of Wroxham.

Barnwell Print was initially established in Hull in 1840, but the family-owned company was moved to Norfolk in 1908. Since then the firm has remained based in Aylsham and owned by the Barnwell family.