Norfolk firms at risk of losing their Royal Warrant after Queen's death

One of the greatest honours that can be bestowed on a business is a Royal Warrant, but hundreds of firms are at risk of losing their regal status following the Queen's death.

More than 700 companies across the UK have attained this prestige and, with one the Queen's personal residences located in Norfolk, many are in the region.

Those granted a Royal Warrant from Her Majesty will now, by tradition, will have their appointment void.

They will, however, likely receive a couple years' grace in which they can retain this status.

The regal status is given to companies that provide regular products or services to the Royal household.

When they have received this recognition they are allowed to display the Royal Arms in connection with their business, for example on their marketing and branding.

Right now, the only other person who can grant Royal Warrants is King Charles III - however more members of the Royal Family may be allowed to do so following his accession.

Another change that could be made is the criteria companies have to meet to be granted the regal approval - with King Charles' interest in protecting the environment, firms may now need to demonstrate their sustainability credentials.

No announcements about changes have been made yet.





"A solemn affair for the nation"

Norwich fruit and veg supplier McCarthys has held a Royal Warrant for more than 50 years and has been granted the status by the Queen's Mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and King Charles III.

"We've had a Royal Warrant since 1970," Sam McCarthy said.

"We supply fruit and vegetables to whichever member of the royal household is at Sandringham or the Wood Farm estate.

"We supply to them every year when they come down for Christmas and any occasion on top of that.

"The Royal Warrant is a stamp of everything we stand for. If you can achieve that level of service and get it right for Her Majesty you can get it right for anyone.

"It's the seal of quality we aim for.

"We had the Queen Mother's warrant before her Majesty the Queen's and we had it from HRH Prince - now King Charles. We'll continue to display the Royal Warrant with pride until further notice. It's something we're incredibly proud of."

Paying tribute to the Queen he added: "It's a solemn affair for the nation.

"She's been steadfast for all of those years.

"We haven't got to the point of how we will pay our respects, but there will be some commemoration in some way shape or form."