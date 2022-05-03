Six-figure investment helps local firm with its national expansion plans

Father and son, Mike and Joe Hill, have secured £162,876 investment to help their business growth - Credit: One Planet Pizza

Local vegan pizza firm secures £162,876 investment from Anglian Capital Group and New Anglia Capital to help its expansion across the UK.

One Planet Pizza plans to use the funding towards its nationwide expansion.

The Hethersett-based company recently launched its frozen pizza range into Asda supermarkets, it's first step into the national supermarket sector.

The firm, which was founded by father and son, Mike and Joe Hill in 2016, has raised money for the business through equity crowdfunding and attracting investment from local 'business angels', including Anglia Capital Group.

Hannah Smith, managing director at Anglia Capital Group, said: “One Planet Pizza was initially successful in securing £115,000 through Anglia Capital Group and our co-investment fund, New Anglia Capital, the first time they pitched to the group in 2021.

"We were delighted to hear from them early in 2022 when they were looking to raise again.

"It’s always good to have a portfolio company come back to present to the members for a follow-on round and to share their progress. They once again gave an impressive pitch and received £162,876 through Anglia Capital Group and New Anglia Capital.

"One Planet Pizza are based locally here in Norwich and it’s incredibly satisfying for the Anglia Capital Group team to see them going from strength to strength.”

Mike Hill, co-founder of One Planet Pizza, added: “It’s been one hell of a ride, since we ignited our first pizza oven in the garage in 2016, to the global business we are today so it means a lot to us to be supported by local investors.

"As a family founded Norfolk business, we are overwhelmed with the support we have had so far which has led to success of the brand both in the UK and internationally.”

The company's recent deal with Asda sees its products sold in 74 stores across the country.

It attracted the attention from the supermarket chain in part due to its environment credentials that sees it using sustainable methods and ingredients when creating its frozen pizzas.

Since its launch, the firm has grown to six senior members of staff and 10 kitchen staff and they are looking to expand their team further to cope with growing demand.