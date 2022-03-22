Norfolk firm wins national award for marketing prowess

A Norfolk firm has won a national award at a prestigious ceremony.

Millbanks of Attleborough were awarded The Guild Property Professionals 'Brand Ambassador of the Year' at the Guild's annual awards last Thursday evening at the Queen Elizabeth Conference Centre in London.

The award was presented to Tony Beales and Donna Vincent from Millbanks by TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher with Guild CEO Iain McKenzie present.

The award recognises outstanding marketing over the last 12 months, with Millbanks praised for demonstrating a commitment to video content, especially Facebook Live as well as other social media platforms.

The Guild of Property Professionals (also known as The Guild) is a membership organisation with a national network of over 800 leading independently owned estate agents covering England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.