Storm clouds deepen mental health pressures on family farm

Farmer Jeremy Buxton and his wife Kathryn with their Hereford cattle at Booton, near Reepham - Credit: Denise Bradley

Stormy weather and mental health problems have complicated farming family life at Eves Hill Farm near Reepham - the subject of our monthly "year in the life of a Norfolk farm" features. Chris Hill reports.

February will be remembered for its turbulent storms - but those were not the only dark clouds gathering at Eves Hill Farm this month.

While the winds brought their own dramas, the rains delayed the sowing of spring crops, and left sodden pastures being "poached" and damaged by the cattle.

And for farmer Jeremy Buxton, these agricultural issues were compounded by added worries at home.

His wife Kathryn has a chronic liver disease which means she is unable to drive, so he has also taken on the responsibility for taking her to hospital visits - and the school runs for the couple's five-year-old son Edward.

And amid the February gloom it has all created a "perfect storm" of pressures that sparked a crisis of confidence - and a mental health depression.

"Things don't always go the way they want them to go," he said.

"I've been stressing about the cattle because we have had day after day of rain and we've just not been able to get on.

"When you are not flat out, I find it quite difficult mentally. You have more time to think and that is when things like self-doubt creep in.

"I'm through that now and it is all guns blazing again. I am generally a very uppish and positive person but I had a real trough in the middle of the month when I felt really stressed out.

"It was like the perfect storm. I am on medication [for depression] and I came off that for a few weeks, stupidly, just because I was so busy I forgot to take it.

"I started to talk a bit more to Kathryn about it, and we literally made a list of all the jobs that were building up, and once you've got it down on paper it does not look so bad."

Mrs Buxton has a condition called primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) which, although improving recently, will one day require a liver transplant. She said she recognised the importance of starting a conversation with her husband as the mental pressures grew.

"Jeremy has had a lot on his shoulders for a few months and it all came to a head," she said.

"He has had to take over the parenting, farming, calving - everything. He has to take me to hospital when I need it, and then you are trying to deal with a five-year-old as well.

"I think it makes people realise that although they think farmers have everything and are so lucky they have other stuff going on in real life. It is stressful.

"But I think it is also about realising that things could be a lot worse and saying: 'Come on, this isn't the end of the world'."

Mr Buxton, who has previously sought help from rural mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone) added: "You've got to keep talking to people.

"This is the nature of the job, it is so isolating that these things sneak up on you and before you know it, you are in that place you didn't want to be in."

The car damaged by a falling tree during Storm Eunice, on the edge of Jeremy Buxton's farm at Booton near Reepham - Credit: Jeremy Buxton

Storm drama

Mr Buxton was called into action during Storm Eunice last Friday, when a large tree on the edge of one of his fields came down onto the roof of a car - injuring the driver.

"You could see the flashing lights from our drive - the ambulance, the fire engine and the police cars," he said. "I drove down there to see if there was anything that I could do to help. It was still blowing a hooley.

"When I went back with the chainsaw and the JCB, the fire engine and ambulance were leaving the scene.

"So it was just me and a couple of tree surgeons left clearing the road. If we had not been there the road would not have been cleared, because the police said the highways teams wouldn't get there until the following day."

Farmer Jeremy Buxton with the remains of a tree which fell on a car during Storm Eunice, where he assisted tree surgeons in clearing the road - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Buxton said farmers were always primed for action in extreme weather, whether it is clearing snow drifts or trees felled by gales.

"Because of the weather, there's not a lot we can do on the farm," he said. "Farmers hate being sat around being idle because it is not in our nature to do nothing. So if you can help, you will."

Jeremy Buxton's grass-fed Hereford cattle - Credit: Denise Bradley

Changing cattle diets

Because the farm's Hereford beef cattle are now 100pc grass-fed, there is a much closer focus on the animals' diets and moving them around grazing pastures, particularly in rainy weather when hooves on wet ground can damage vegetation and soil - a process known as "poaching".

"The biggest change is we have got to learn how to finish cattle on grass in a very natural way," said Mr Buxton

"In really intensive beef production they are feeding animals on concentrates and killing out at 14-16 months. Now we are looking at 22-24 months, but we still need to get them growing through and to produce the best beef.

"We are using these herbal leys [land temporarily put down to grass for grazing] that are rich in protein. But with all this rain, all the good work we did last year is being knocked back, because the animals are still out there now poaching it up.

"We are moving them around quickly and I think it will be OK, but it is stressful."

Jeremy Buxton with his farm's newly-laid hedges, using natural hedgerow plants, hawthorn, blackthorn and field maple - Credit: Denise Bradley

Hedges and habitats

This month has also seen a two-week programme of hedge-laying at Eves Hill - the country craft of building hedges by partially cutting and bending branches, laying them horizontally, and pegging them in position in order to create a strong, thick, natural border.

The work is being funded under a newly-signed Countryside Stewardship agreement - a government scheme which pays farms for installing wildlife-friendly features.

"We started doing the hedge-laying last year because we wanted to provide better quality hedges that serve their purpose as wind-breaks, shelter, habitat and livestock-proof barriers," said Mr Buxton.

"We've done 350m of it this spring. It is a lovely thing to do, and I'm so proud to be doing it here because it is a craft you don't see much of any more."

People with mental health issues in farming and rural communities in Norfolk and Suffolk can access confidential support and counselling from YANA (You Are Not Alone). Contact the helpline on 0300 323 0400 or visit www.yanahelp.org.



