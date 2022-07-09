Strong line-up as Norfolk Farming Conference returns

Belinda Clarke, Director of Agri-TechE, who will be chairing the Norfolk Farming Conference in November - Credit: Agri-TechE

More than 300 farmers and agricultural professionals are expected to descend on Norfolk Showground in November for the Norfolk Farming Conference.

Among the guest speakers will be National Farmers' Union deputy president and Colchester farmer Tom Bradshaw and Andy Wood, chief executive of Southwold pubs and brewery group Adnams.

Agri-TechE boss Dr Belinda Clarke - winner of the prestigious Timothy Colman Prize in 2021 - takes over the reins from Clacton-on-Sea farmer Guy Smith to chair the event as he steps down after nine years in the role. Key topics this year will be trade and water.

Sir Dieter Helm, British economist and academic, Barney Kay, agricultural director at Pilgrim Foods and Lord Dannatt, former Chief of the General Staff and chairman of the Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance will be among the star guests.

Also featuring in the line-up will be Nick Padwick of Ken Hill Estate who will be talking about rewilding, organic farmer John Pawsey of Shimpling Park Farm, Bury St Edmunds, who will discuss how to monetise natural capital benefits and James Beamish of Holkham Farming Company whose subject will be building soil health and organic matter.

Dr Clarke paid tribute to her predecessor. “Guy Smith has played a major role in this vibrant conference for many years, so I am humbled by this invitation to take up the baton. There is a stimulating line-up of speakers for the conference and several farmer case-stories. After missing a year there will be lots to talk about and it is an excellent opportunity to meet up with old friends and open the doors to new faces.”

Mark Nicholas, managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association said: “We are thrilled to present an exciting line-up of eminent speakers at the Norfolk Farming Conference to discuss the challenging issues of our time. The opportunity to learn and debate and to share best practice will keep Norfolk farmers at the forefront of competitiveness. Belinda Clarke, as Chair, will provide new energy to set the conditions for check and challenge.”

The full-day conference - which takes place on November 30 - is sponsored and organised by AF Group, Birketts, Brown & Co, Lovewell Blake, NatWest, Norfolk County Council and the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association.

Tickets for the Norfolk Farming Conference, including lunch and refreshments, are £72 (inc VAT) per person and £40 (inc VAT) for students and can be purchased through the RNAA website.



