'Don't use it' - Farmers offered amnesty on slug-killing chemicals

Published: 4:52 PM June 25, 2021

Rob Holland, a catchment advisor for Anglian Water, is urging farmers to take advantage of a metaldehyde amnesty to dispose of surplus slug pellets before they are banned - Credit: Archant

Norfolk farmers are being offered an amnesty on slug-killing chemicals to avoid a spike in water pollution before a ban is enforced next spring.

Metaldehyde slug pellets are set to be banned for outdoor use from the end of March 2022.

Although harmless to humans, the chemical is very difficult to remove at water treatment works, making it a significant challenge for water companies to hit tough EU targets for drinking supplies.

Anglian Water is concerned that farmers may choose to use up any remaining stocks before the ban deadline, rather than waste their products or pay for costly disposal.

So an amnesty is being planned as part of the company's Slug it Out campaign - offering free disposal and alternative slug control products to farmers in the Wensum and Wissey river catchments.

The Wensum river catchment (pictured) is one of two areas where Anglian Water will offer a metaldehyde amnesty for farmers - Credit: Anglian Water

Rob Holland, a catchment advisor for Anglian Water, said: "Metaldehyde is one of those chemicals that current treatment does not remove, so it raises the risk of metaldehyde in the water supply.

"There is no health risk, it is all about meeting the EU drinking water directive, which has a limit of 0.1 micrograms per litre for any individual chemical.

"The real worry is with this looming ban, farmers may have metaldehyde kicking around on their farm and, rather than paying to get rid of it, they will use it in the autumn.

"If everyone gets rid of what they have got we could have a massive spike of metaldehyde in the water. That is why we want to get rid of it, so that risk is gone.

"A reputable chemical disposal contractor would charge £350 just to come out. So we are going out to tender to find a company that can handle the administration of an amnesty, so people can ring up and register how much they have got in their store and they will come and take it away for nothing.

"We will also pay to replace it with a non-metaldehyde slug pellet, so farmers are not going to lose out.

The Wissey river catchment (pictured) is one of two areas where Anglian Water will offer a metaldehyde amnesty for farmers - Credit: Anglian Water

"Our message is simple: Don't use it. For anyone with land inside the Wensum or Wissey catchments, Anglian Water will take it off your hands, without you losing out."

More details on how farmers can use the amnesty are expected to be released in July.



