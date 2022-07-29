What are farmers doing to protect their 'number one asset'?

James Beamish, director of the Holkham Farming Company, is one of the Norfolk case studies in the NFU's Foundation of Food report - Credit: Chris Hill

The efforts of East Anglian farmers to protect and enhance the soils which underpin our food production have been highlighted in a national industry report.

The Foundation of Food report, published by the National Farmers' Union (NFU), says investing in the health of the nation's soil is a "key cornerstone of sustainable food production".

It also explains the pivotal importance of healthy soil in reducing flood risks, supporting wildlife habitats and storing carbon.

And it includes case studies showing how farmers across the country are working to protect this vital resource.

They include James Beamish, director of the Holkham Farming Company, which manages 3,500ha of land in north Norfolk.

"We regularly test our soil’s nutrients and structure to check the condition of the soil," he said.

"Healthy soil is less likely to leach nutrients into the water, it will be more resilient, and cheaper and easier to work.

"Getting the correct rotation for the soil you have is the key to keeping it healthy. We use a seven-year crop rotation which has been in place for nearly 20 years.

"Having a longer rotation helps build up nutrients in the soil but it also helps stop root disease problems developing, which can be an issue if you plant the same crops over and over again in a shorter rotation."

Also highlighted in the report is Tom Dye, chief executive of Albanwise Farming, which works across more than 10,000ha of land in Norfolk and Yorkshire.

Tom Dye, chief executive of Albanwise Farming, is one of the Norfolk case studies in the NFU's Foundation of Food report - Credit: Albanwise

He said introducing grazing livestock into the arable rotation was helping to improve soil fertility.

"Soil health is at the heart of our farming systems and we are continually learning new ways to improve management," he said.

"The introduction of grass and herbal leys complements our existing cover crops and increasing livestock numbers are now grazing them.

"We’re using existing and developing agri-environment options to help build soil fertility and health. With more organic manures, wider rotations and reduced cultivations our regenerative approach to sustainable food production continues to help build our soil organic matter."

Another East Anglian voice in the report is Charles Shropshire, managing director of G's Cambs Farms Growers, growing salad and vegetables across 4,500ha of fertile Fenland soil.

Charles Shropshire of G's Cambs Farms Growers is one of the case studies in the NFU's Foundation of Food report - Credit: Cambs Farms Growers

"We take a whole-farm approach which looks at how we can farm more productively while also managing our soils and the environment," he said.

"We use drones and other new technology to help us understand the varying soil structures around the Fens, which can include peat, silt, sand and clay. We test the soil for macro and micro nutrients and produce an in-depth soil management plan for each field."

The report welcomes the focus on soil health within Defra’s new Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), one of three tiers of environmental land management (ELM) payments being introduced to replace EU subsidies being phased out after Brexit.

The NFU is also calling for grant schemes that encourage uptake of technology to boost productivity through reduced soil compaction and erosion.

NFU vice president David Exwood said: “The importance of healthy soils to everyone cannot be underestimated. It underpins our productive farming systems, and delivers huge benefits for the environment, the farmed landscape and offers resilience to climate change.

“Farmers are already doing fantastic work in protecting and managing their soil but with the current fragility of our global food security, it has thrown food production into sharp focus. We need to look carefully at how we protect our number one asset – our soil.

“This report sets out our vision for a long-term, coordinated approach, which incentivises farmers for improving their soil and accounts for the needs of individual farm businesses.

"The new ELM scheme being rolled out includes soil. It now needs to evolve and address areas like nutrient management. It’s also vital new payment schemes fairly reward farmers for these public goods and enable them to enhance this vital work."