Farmer opens up about father's suicide to help prevent future tragedies

Published: 2:28 PM October 6, 2021

Kit Papworth, director of farm contractors LF Papworth, will speak at an online suicide prevention event on October 12 - Credit: Chris Hill

A farmer who lost his father to suicide will join mental health experts for an online discussion aiming to prevent similar tragedies within East Anglia's agricultural community.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), the region’s mental health provider, has joined with farming charity YANA (You Are Not Alone) to host an online suicide prevention event from midday on October 12.

It will discuss the increasing pressures facing the farming community, including financial worries, Brexit, extreme weather and Covid.

Joining the panel will be north Norfolk farmer Kit Papworth, who lost his father David in August 2018 at the age of 73.

David Papworth, who died in August 2018 at the age of 73 - Credit: Archant

He said: “The impact on the close family was devastating - it came as a shock to everyone, and the impact is ongoing for all of us.

"For the family business it changed all of us, and our staff, and it was a shock initially to the wider agricultural community of the area.”

He said the signs may have been there, but they were very subtle.

“No-one really believed that he would take his own life," he said. "I believe, now, that he had considered it for some time and that he finally made the decision after some considerable thought.

“I am not sure anyone could have stopped my father. He didn’t discuss how he was feeling and whilst there was help offered, and he tried to accept that help, and to get better, ultimately you have to really want to. I believe that he stopped wanting to.”

Mr Papworth said the farming community had to become better at recognising the signs of mental difficulties, offering to help personally - and resolving some of the issues which can lead to depression.

Recent figures from the Farm Safety Foundation (FSF) showing 133 people from the UK's farming and associated trades lost their lives through suicide in 2019.

And an FSF survey found that 88pc of farmers under 40 rank poor mental health as the biggest hidden problem facing the industry.

The event, open to members of the farming community, the public and all health staff, will also include Liz Howlett, NSFT’s suicide prevention lead, and Emma Haley, charity manager for YANA, which funds confidential counselling and support for people in farming and rural communities.

She said: “We know that suicide can feel a scary subject and understand that many of us feel wary of saying the wrong thing.

"That is why an opportunity like this discussion is important. It helps to unpack those reservations, to give practical advice on suicide prevention so people become more comfortable with talking about suicide - and acting."

For more details on the event on October 12, visit www.nsft.nhs.uk/trust-events