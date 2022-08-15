Farmer ready for challenge of key Red Tractor food assurance role

Norfolk farmer Kit Papworth has been appointed as the new combinable crops and sugar beet sector chairman for the Red Tractor food assurance scheme - Credit: Chris Hill

A Norfolk farmer has been given a leading role on the national Red Tractor food assurance scheme.

Kit Papworth has been appointed as the new combinable crops and sugar beet sector chairman for the project.

He is a director of farm contractors LF Papworth, based at Felmingham near North Walsham, and has held several senior board positions within the farming industry.

He said he was excited to be handed the new role "at such a challenging time for British agriculture".

The Red Tractor scheme was established in 2000 to to reassure consumers that food and drink bearing its logo is "safe and responsibly produced".

Mr Papworth said he recognised the challenges of farm businesses grappling with the certification's inspection regime, and the need for the Red Tractor logo to be better understood by consumers.

"Crop assurance is vital to the entire food chain," he said.

"I look forward to working with customers to understand their requirements both now and in the future.

"And we need to get over to consumers what Red Tractor stands for, particularly as they are looking to save money at the shops."

He added that he is keen to explore "how inspection can be made less challenging for growers.”

"Farmers don't enjoy being inspected, but it is important to uphold the standards that the food chain expects of us," he said.

"I have been on this committee for two and a half years so I have seen the discussions from both sides and I think there is a way to move forward.

"I think I can help both sides to come up with solutions which mean that people who want to provide premium products into a premium marketplace can do so, while at the same time helping growers who don't want to go through the burden of inspections to achieve their market aims."

Red Tractor chief executive Jim Moseley said: “Kit has a proven track record for delivering as a farm business and working at a board level.

"He understands the challenges British agriculture is facing and I’m sure that his leadership will be a huge asset in helping Red Tractor continue to protect the integrity of the food chain and British farming standards.”

Mr Papworth will formally take up the position next month.

He replaces Essex farmer and former National Farmers' Union deputy president Guy Smith, who stepped down last spring.