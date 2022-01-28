Farm walk will explore benefits of 'elephant grass' energy crop

The benefits of growing miscanthus bioenergy crops will be explored at a free Norfolk farm walk next week.

Miscanthus, also known as "elephant grass", is a perennial bamboo-like plant which thrives on unproductive land, growing up to 12 feet high with the potential to yield 15 tonnes per hectare.

Crop specialist Terravesta said growers in Norfolk and surrounding counties can supply a local market at Snetterton power station, and are being offered finance packages to cover upfront establishment costs, with 10 to 15-year annual returns.

Farmers wanting to learn more are invited to a farm walk hosted by Norfolk grower Andrew Thornton.

He said he planted the crop as a long-term investment to "future-proof" the farm by making it more financially and environmentally sustainable.

“It has a high initial outlay, but the cost of growing miscanthus is a lot less than other crops, it’s low risk and requires minimal inputs after establishment", he said. "It’s also much more resilient to weather than traditional crops.

“It will give us a long term guaranteed income and it will capture carbon."

The event at Manor Farm in Shropham, near Attleborough, will be held from 9.30am-12.30pm on February 3. To book, see www.terravesta.com/events