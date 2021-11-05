OPINION: 'Enormous change' needed to create farming climate resilience

Opinion

Jake Fiennes, head of conservation at the Holkham estate, will speak at the COP26 summit on Tuesday. Here, he explains how farming systems must change to sustain people, nature and the climate.

With the eyes of the world on Glasgow for the UN climate change summit known as COP26, diplomats and politicians from around the world will gather to set out new commitments for curbing greenhouse emissions globally and adapting to the impacts of a warming planet.

The summit is split into two zones. The Green Zone is where the public, civil society, youth groups, charities, academics, artists, and businesses can have their voices heard.

The Blue Zone is a UN-managed space which hosts the negotiations and access is restricted to a significantly smaller number of participants. This is where the vast majority of the international discussions take place.

Agriculture globally plays its part both in emissions and has impacts in the reduction of nature and habitats.

There have been calls from some organisations that it has been remiss of the UN not to have agriculture as part of the summit's theme.

When you look closely into the agenda agriculture does come to the table a number of times, but not as a single discussion point.

I have been invited speak within the Blue Zone on integrated solutions for agriculture and resilient food systems.

UK agriculture is fully aware of the challenges ahead. The government’s 25-year environment plan laid out the road map for sustainable environmental food production.

I share the frustrations of many, that the foundations of the road still sit with the designer and are yet to be shared with those that will construct the pathway, mainly farmers.

We understand what is required and we are very familiar with the impacts of an erratic climate.

The past 24 months are testament to this. We need to create food systems that are resilient. Prolonged drought and heavy rain are now something that seems all too familiar.

The change that is required is enormous and we shouldn’t think that this will be one giant leap.

What is required is immediate incremental reductions in anything associated with fossil fuels. To make immediate improvements to existing natural habitats. To make space for nature in all our food and farming systems, starting at spring 2022.

A 1pc improvement on 100 farms is a 100pc improvement. We need to start to be carbon negative and nature positive with immediate effect.