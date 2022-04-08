Search is on to find Norfolk's best farming business

The search for Norfolk's best farming business is being relaunched after a two-year break during the pandemic - with a new drive to tempt more contenders "out of the woodwork".

The 41st Norfolk County Farm Business Competition, run by the Aylsham Show, brings judges from across the country to assess farms of all types and sizes.

Prizes are awarded in several classes, culminating in the sought-after overall championship title, last won by the Holkham Estate in 2019.

But one big change when the competition relaunches on Monday, April 11, will be that farms can now be nominated by other people.

Entrants previously had to nominate themselves but, while that is still possible, the committee is also asking industry professionals to nominate clients and farms who they think are "doing a great job for Norfolk agriculture".

Rob Norman, who farms at Hickling and is an agronomist for Frontier Agriculture, is also chairman of the Norfolk Farm Business Competition committee.

"The idea is to freshen it up and get some new entries from people who have not entered before," he said.

"Farmers are quite modest people - they get on with the job and they might say this competition is not for them. But actually there are some fantastic farmers out there all across Norfolk who deserve recognition.

"So we are trying to get them out of the woodwork.

"We want to encourage people whose neighbours are doing well to nominate them. And people like myself - agronomists, land agents, all the industry professionals - could nominate any one of their clients who they see are doing a good job."

The Norfolk County Farm Business Competition is open to anyone whose main homestead or 60pc of the total farmed land is within the county of Norfolk.

Judges will visit in June to assess the farm’s standards of cropping and livestock husbandry while evaluating the farming system used, given the resources such as land type, irrigation and facilities.

There is also a special diversification category to recognise farms that have adapted to find new income streams in an evolving business environment.

And there are two virtual categories, with the Farm Hero Awards now split into two classes - Services to Norfolk Agriculture and Innovative Farming Award - which will be judged by Aylsham Show president Poul Hovesen.