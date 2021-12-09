Revealed: Norfolk employers who did not pay staff minimum wage

The department of business has released a list of companies who have not paid staff the minimum wage. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2008

Four Norfolk employers who did not pay their staff the minimum wage have been named by the department for business.

The companies, which include a recruitment agency and a care provider, failed to pay employees the correct minimum wage between 2013 and 2018.

These businesses have since had to pay back what they owe to staff and could also face significant penalties of up to 200% of what was owed, which is paid to the government.

Norfolk's worst offender was Spixworth MOT Bay who failed to pay £2,098.34 to four members of staff between October 2013 and November 2018.

In response to being put on the list, a spokesperson from the garage said: "This was four years ago and I just paid it all up."

The second worst offender was the Horstead Centre, which provides residential stays and activity days, owing four members of staff £2,071.67 for the period between August 2015 and July 2018.

In response, the centre said the issue related to the underpayment of apprentices and was a "genuine mistake".

Will Mills, the centre manager said: "As a charity which holds the welfare of young people at the heart of everything we do, the Horstead Centre team was distressed to learn that we were to be named as an employer who has underpaid the minimum wage.

"The incident in question relates to the underpayment of apprentices for a short period in 2018.

"This genuine mistake was the result of unclear guidance relating to the employment status of these employees during these specific weeks.

"Upon discovery of this mistake, all of those affected were immediately reimbursed. The Horstead Centre also immediately and voluntarily paid the required government fine.

"The Horstead Centre takes our responsibilities to young people very seriously.

"Whilst it is frustrating to be named in this way, for an historic mistake that has long since been rectified, we are confident that we remain a conscientious employer and an excellent resource for children and young people.”

Another employer who was named, was OSR Recruitment in Norwich, who failed to pay £534.87 to 43 workers between April 2017 and November 2018.

The company has been contacted for comment.

Also on the list was Allicare Limited, based in Mulbarton, which failed to pay £1,247.83 to 17 members of staff between November 2015 and October 2017.

The company which has since gone into liquidation has been contacted for comment.