East's economy takes a battering new GDP figures reveal

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 10:54 AM February 12, 2021   
Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Norwich market closed and empty. Pi

Norwich city centre. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

The East of England's economy has ground to a halt as the country saw its GDP shrink at its fastest rate since the 1920s last year. 

The Office for National Statistics revealed that gross domestic product (GDP) dropped by 9.9pc during the pandemic.

Suren Thiru, the head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Despite avoiding a double-dip recession, with output still well below pre-pandemic levels amid confirmation that 2020 was a historically bleak year for the UK economy, there is little to cheer in the latest data.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the figures revealed the “serious shock” the pandemic has had on the economy.

He added: “At the Budget I will set out the next stage of our plan for jobs, and the support we’ll provide through the next phase of pandemic.”


