News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Norfolk kitchen appliance firm beats national competition to win award

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:58 AM June 16, 2022
Hannah and Matthew Hyde, of Diss Ironworks, with their award

Hannah and Matthew Hyde, of Diss Ironworks, with their award - Credit: Hannah Hyde

National firms have been beaten to a prestigious award by a Norfolk cooker and stove specialist.

Diss Ironworks, located in St Nicholas Street, has been recognised as the fastest growth and largest display of Bertazzoni in the UK, an Italian premium kitchen appliance brand.

The company's showroom in Diss, Norfolk

The Diss Ironworks showroom - Credit: Hannah Hyde

Hannah Hyde, who runs Diss Ironworks alongside her husband Matthew, said: "It's fantastic to win and we were really pleased because it was quite unexpected.

"The past few years have been challenging for the economy but despite that we've seen some really strong growth in the market and gone from strength to strength."

Diss Ironworks won the fastest growth and largest Bertazzoni display in the UK

Diss Ironworks won the fastest growth and largest Bertazzoni display in the UK - Credit: Hannah Hyde

Having been founded in 1973, Diss Ironworks beat about 60 Bertazzoni retailers across the UK including department store John Lewis to the top prize.

Mrs Hyde puts her firm's success down to personnel.

She said: "We have a very good team here and have build up a great reputation locally too, which has helped.

Most Read

  1. 1 Delays of over an hour after part of A47 was closed due to police incident
  2. 2 Housing developer's boss steps in due to family's anger over new home
  3. 3 Elton John's plane spotted landing at Norwich Airport
  1. 4 Man arrested as A47 reopens after police incident
  2. 5 Heatwave warning issued for Norfolk
  3. 6 First look as Elton John concert gets underway at Carrow Road
  4. 7 Emergency services swoop on city centre street following altercation
  5. 8 Elton John, Carrow Road review: Rocketman’s show was out of this world
  6. 9 All the pictures from Elton John's electrifying concert at Carrow Road
  7. 10 Rules on leads and a dog-free area proposed for Norfolk beach

"We pride ourselves on delivering good customer service in terms of the in-store experience.

"We don't just offer our services to Norfolk and Suffolk - we sell all over the UK too."

Norfolk Live News
Diss News

Don't Miss

xxx_03_roarrdinosauradventure_lenwade_jun22

Days Out Guide

Norfolk family adventure park cuts ticket prices for June

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Community Speed Watch volunteer

Revealed: Villages where community volunteers clocked most speeders

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
One of the UK's most wanted men, Benjamin Macann, 32, has been arrested in Bulgaria

Norfolk Live News

Norfolk's most wanted man arrested in Bulgaria

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Travellers' caravans at the Norwich Airport Park and Ride.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Park and ride reopens after closure due to Traveller encampment

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon