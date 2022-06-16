Norfolk kitchen appliance firm beats national competition to win award

Hannah and Matthew Hyde, of Diss Ironworks, with their award - Credit: Hannah Hyde

National firms have been beaten to a prestigious award by a Norfolk cooker and stove specialist.

Diss Ironworks, located in St Nicholas Street, has been recognised as the fastest growth and largest display of Bertazzoni in the UK, an Italian premium kitchen appliance brand.

The Diss Ironworks showroom - Credit: Hannah Hyde

Hannah Hyde, who runs Diss Ironworks alongside her husband Matthew, said: "It's fantastic to win and we were really pleased because it was quite unexpected.

"The past few years have been challenging for the economy but despite that we've seen some really strong growth in the market and gone from strength to strength."

Diss Ironworks won the fastest growth and largest Bertazzoni display in the UK - Credit: Hannah Hyde

Having been founded in 1973, Diss Ironworks beat about 60 Bertazzoni retailers across the UK including department store John Lewis to the top prize.

Mrs Hyde puts her firm's success down to personnel.

She said: "We have a very good team here and have build up a great reputation locally too, which has helped.

"We pride ourselves on delivering good customer service in terms of the in-store experience.

"We don't just offer our services to Norfolk and Suffolk - we sell all over the UK too."