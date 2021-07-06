Is this Norfolk-made lucky charm the secret to Southgate's success?

Published: 6:00 AM July 6, 2021

It saw him through the World Cup. It's seen him through to the semi-finals of the Euros 2020.

And no, it's not Gareth Southgate's famous waistcoat that has proved to be his lucky charm.

It's a piece of Norfolk-made jewellery which has hung from the England manager's wrist, a gift from his wife and children, since 2018.

Wells' Monica Vinader is the designer behind Mr Southgate's £115 friendship bracelet.

The designer said: "It is so amazing for me to see one of our pieces at the Euros, my husband, and my sister and co-founder are huge football fans and it's great to feel we might bring some luck to England in these games."

The piece bears a special engraving from his family, Ms Vinader confirmed: "This is the second tournament he's worn it. It's so lovely that it means so much to him being from his family, it's what makes our engravable pieces extra special."

Ms Vinader is no stranger to accessorising high-profile names, with her customers including the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle.

And when former Crystal Palace player Mr Southgate was first spotted sporting the bracelet, sales of the £115 piece of jewellery rose 350pc.

And the trend has not slowed down, said the designer: "We saw an increase in sales when Mr Southgate first wore the piece. In particular from a lot of men who have not previously realised we made things for them also."

And as time has gone on the trend has continued, with Ms Vinader adding: "We've seen more men buying our pieces as time has gone on.

"It's fantastic to see that our pieces can be worn by everybody. Our concept is that there are no rules on who should wear our pieces and how."