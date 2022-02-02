Norfolk Amazon TV dating show 'sorry' after sharing 200 applicants' emails

Norfolk Dates breached GDPR by sending an email that included the full name and emails of over 200 applicants. Pictured is producers Mo Ali and Steven Ashcroft (L-R) - Credit: Archant

A new Norfolk-based dating show has apologised after breaching data protection laws by sending a mass email to sign-ups.

Norfolk Dates is an Amazon Prime show airing in 2022 that aims to give viewers an insight into what it is like to date in the county.

Those who signed up to receive updates on casting were sent an email on January 31 at 7.25pm about the app's imminent launch, calling for the applicants to download the app and get matching.

However, more than 200 people were included in the email and able to see one another's full names and emails, a breach of General Data Protection Regulation.

Producers, Steven Ashcroft and Mo Ali, said in a joint statement: "Our marketing manager was sending out emails to everyone who signed up for the app launch.

"Rather than sending individual emails, he added 200 email addresses into the send column not realising that recipients will be able to view all emails included.

"He then tried to cover up his mistake. It was incompetent, careless and reckless. We are now overseeing this matter personally.

"We would like to assure you that all data that we hold is safe on our server. We have put new measures in place so something like this does not happen again in the future.

"We are upset and embarrassed and take full responsibility for this incident. We sincerely apologise and will be contacting all concerned."

Norfolk Dates is set to be filmed at The Duke of Delhi restaurant in Saxlingham Thorpe, on the outskirts of Norwich.

The matching process for casting will be done through the Norfolk Dates app, which will be available to download over the next fortnight.

There will be a swipe-to-match feature designed solely to pair couples for the TV show.

Once people have matched they can chat to each other and can book in for casting by visiting the 'contact us' section on the app.

Singletons can also opt-in for a blind date and there will be a singles network to make friends.

They are not the first people to make such a mistake. Last November, Norfolk MP Richard Bacon's office blundered by sharing the personal email addresses of more than 80 constituents who had contacted him.