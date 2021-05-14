Plans to include calories on menus are 'dangerous', warns charity

Published: 12:41 PM May 14, 2021

Under the plans, the government will force restaurants with 250 employees or more to include calorie information on menus. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rules which will see larger food businesses forced to show calorie information on menus has been branded "dangerous" for those living with eating disorders.

From April next year, cafés, restaurants and takeaways with 250 or more employees will be required to display calorie information on menus and food labels.

It comes as part of the government's strategy to tackle obesity, and the information must be displayed at the "point of choice" - so physical menus, online menus and food delivery platforms.

A provision which allow businesses to give out menus without calorie information to customers who request it has been included.

But Tom Quinn, director of external affairs at Norwich-based eating disorder charity Beat, said the charity was "extremely concerned" about the plans, which come despite "evidence that it is ineffective and dangerous" for people with eating disorders.

"Research has found that when making hypothetical food choices from a menu that includes a calorie count, individuals with anorexia and bulimia are more likely to order food with significantly fewer calories, whereas people with binge eating disorder are more likely to order food with significantly more calories, exacerbating harmful eating disorder behaviours," he said, adding that there was limited evidence showing the move would reduce calorie intake in the general population.

He said eating at a restaurant was "highly anxiety provoking" for those living with eating disorders, but that it was a key part of recovery.

"To reach this point, a sufferer will have coped with knowing someone else is making their meal, to be eating around others and to be challenging their eating disorder cognitions," he said.

He urged politicians to oppose the legislation and people to write to their MPs.

Last Brasserie chef and owner, Iain McCarten and partner Bonnie Doonan. Pic: Newman PR Associates - Credit: Archant

It has also sparked concerns from the hospitality industry, though relief that it will not apply to many independents.

At The Last, in Norwich's St George's Street, chef Iain McCarten said it would not be practical for smaller businesses and could stifle creativity.

"You want people to be able to easily track their health and know what they're eating, but we do a fair bit of paperwork with allergens already," he said.

"At a restaurant like mine the menu changes every week - I take dishes off and put them on, and I use what comes from the farmer."

What did our readers think?

When we asked our readers on our Facebook page what they made of the change, opinion was split.

Several people said displaying carbohydrate information would be helpful for those with diabetes.

And Amber Sky said: "Its helpful but doesn't necessarily say how healthy something is though. Including protein, fat, and sugars and carbs would be great. Might be a bit overkill on a menu though."

Micky Sue said: "Love it! They do this in Canada and I found it really helpful when I couldn't choose between dishes (would go for lighter option) or when I wanted to be more careful. Appreciate it won't be so positive for everyone, but it's certainly helpful if you want to be more informed."

Elly Koopman said: "If I am eating out, or getting a takeaway, the amount of calories is the last thing I am concerning myself about."

And Linda Thursby said: "Pity the chefs in having to add this admin part to their creations... If you go to a restaurant, you are there to enjoy food."