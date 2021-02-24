Businesses will get learning boost with new initiative

Published: 10:30 AM February 24, 2021

The chief executive of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, Chris Sargisson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

A new online learning platform is being launched to help businesses upskill during lockdown.

The Digital Academy is a free service from the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, offering skills training on areas such as finance, marketing and presentations.

It comes the Chambers encourage businesses to take a weekly knowledge hour, where employees devote time to learning something new.

The academy is the third platform of the virtual Norfolk Knowledge Hub, launched in early February by the Chambers and Norfolk County Council.

Chris Sargisson, chief executive of Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, said: “We want to make businesses see the importance of continuous professional development in recruiting and retaining talent, and improving productivity and wellbeing of employees by scheduling one hour a week for learning.

“The Digital Academy brings a third channel to the Hub where businesses can really get into the nitty gritty of what they want to learn.

“Businesses and organisations who have developed this free digital content can also share this on the Hub, so that more businesses can access these resources in one place.”

The launch comes as companies across the county have been forced to continue their development online after a year of lockdowns.

Businesses can already access advice from industry experts and network with peers across the county on the hub’s two existing channels, Business Brilliance and Business Broadcast.

Content on the new platform includes podcasts, videos and articles and has been provided by businesses including Turning Factor, NatWest and Archant.

James Howells, director of Turning Factor, said: “As a Norfolk based company, we are passionate about improving the wellbeing, performance and profitability of local companies.

“There is a direct correlation between the profitability and growth of a company and the skills used in management and leadership - as a county we need more focus on developing these skills within businesses.

“Having been born and bred in Norfolk, and as a business owner myself, I believe that the county has considerable unlocked potential that would allow more companies to become world-class in their sectors.”